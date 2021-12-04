Stephen Brehe: Love your neighbor, take the jab

The flap over workplace vaccine mandates seems to grow every day. A tsunami of workers across the country, including some healthcare workers, are refusing COVID-19 vaccines, often citing religious reasons. So, what is a valid religious exemption?

It must be religious, not just a political or social belief. Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act allows employees to request an exemption to a job requirement if “it conflicts with their sincerely held religious beliefs, practices, and observances.” Organizations and businesses may deny an exemption for “undue hardship.” That includes “impaired workplace safety,” which means a Typhoid Mary is not going to get an exemption even if she claims sincerely held religious reasons.

Obviously we need some clarity about religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. So, let’s look at this issue from the perspective of Christian ethics. Are there convincing religious justifications for refusing COVID-19 vaccines?

Let’s start with the Bible. The foundational principle of all Christian ethics is “the law of love.” When he summarized the Law of Moses, Jesus said, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your might” (Deuteronomy 6:5) and “You shall love your neighbor as yourself” (Numbers 19:18). Paul expressed it this way: "For the whole law is summed up in a single commandment, ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’” (Galatians 5:14) The Old and New Testaments give multiple examples of what love in action looks like. It always considers others.

For that reason we can conclude receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is an act of Christian love for one’s neighbors, and especially for one’s vulnerable neighbors. Opposing the vaccine is an unneighborly act because it violates the Christian law of love.

Some Catholics and Evangelicals say, “Wait a moment.” They oppose the vaccination mandate because the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was developed using replicated cell lines from the retina of an aborted fetus about 50 years ago. This replicated cell line, however, is thousands of times removed from the original cell line. If a person still isn’t convinced, he or she can opt to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. So, there is no medical or scientific rationale that supports the claim that receiving the COVID-19 vaccine compromises one’s conscience.

If there was such an ethical problem with the COVID-19 vaccine you’d think there would be widespread outcry from Christian leaders around the globe. But it’s been just the opposite. The vast majority of Christians leaders have been enthusiastic about the vaccine. When it came time to be vaccinated, Pope Francis rolled up his sleeve to “take the jab.” It’s difficult to imagine a more positive vaccine endorsement on religious grounds than his action. “Thanks to God’s grace and to the work of many,” he said, “we now have vaccines to protect us from COVID-19.” He added that getting the vaccine is “an act of love.” Nearly all religious leaders support the COVID-19 vaccine.

By and large, people who resist vaccine mandates say they have religious objections but their claims are flimsy at best. Their logic sounds insincere because it is difficult to align Christian ethics with a point of view that does not consider the well-being of others. Pope Francis gave this kind of opposition to the public good a name: “Isolated Conscience.” When it comes to making a decision that does not take into consideration the good of others, or greatly reduces its importance in order to promote a private preference, it is an isolated decision. It starts from a position that a person does not have to answer to people around them. It focuses on “me, myself, and I.” Thus, it undercuts the most basic Christian ethic, namely the law of love, which honors “we, others, and us.”

A person may rightly be exempt from vaccine mandates for medical reasons, but not for cases of isolated religious conscience. That’s because an isolated conscience violates the most basic Christian principle of love of one’s neighbor. To refuse a proven safe and effective vaccine on such grounds and expose one’s neighbors to the risk of disease and death is irresponsible and harmful. There’s a basic unbelievability in such a claim. The word to describe such lack of concern for others is selfishness. And no decision made from selfishness can be ethical, let alone Christian.

The Very Rev. Stephen Brehe retired as Dean of St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral in 2010. He served as a community member of the St. Peter’s Hospital ethics committee in the 1990s and early 2000s. For more information about ethical concerns associated with the J&J vaccine, go to an NPR story entitled “Some U.S. Faith Leaders Express Moral Concerns About Johnson & Johnson Vaccine” at https://docs.google.com/document/d/11wPeYLIblghknM46Q_gyDxj5xd8FaALs3qzOonnlxnY/edit.

