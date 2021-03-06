Stephen Brehe: Hate groups have invaded Christianity

These statements are important beginnings as Christianity attempts to reclaim its credibility as a spiritual and moral force in society. What can you and I do? We need to challenge our churches to do some serious soul searching about how we have allowed such vile ideas to seep into our midst. We need to read, listen and learn about the experiences of people of color. We should examine our personal history, including how previous generations contributed to racism, sexism, and xenophobia. That should include looking at our own denomination’s history and what it’s doing, or not doing, today. There must be no more putting our head in the sand. We must talk openly and candidly about these things. We have to come to terms that there is something called White privilege and it is wrong. Lastly, we need to learn nationalism and patriotism are totally different things.