Stephen Brehe: Hate groups have invaded Christianity

Hate groups and conspiracy fanatics like QAnon are coming to your church (or already are there). Extremists such as Oathkeepers, Proud Boys, 3 Percenters, and others are using Christian symbols and Biblical language to promote hate within Christian communities, especially evangelical churches.
Extremist Christians played a major role at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Many carried banners and signs with Christian symbols. Some waved Bibles and carried crosses. Inside the Senate chamber, where the vice president presides, insurgents prayed over the marauding mob. One yelled, “Jesus Christ, we invoke your name, amen!” Christian nationalism, hate groups, and conspiracy movements are reminiscent of past terrorist groups like the Klu Klux Klan.
Churches have been seedbeds
Churches, many of them right wing evangelical ones, have been the seedbed of Christian extremism. We might call them an American Taliban or ISIS. They could be the greatest threat to Christianity, which is already on decline in this country.
Robert Jones, who heads the Public Religion Research Institute, says these groups focus on a “very apocalyptic, good-versus-evil” scheme. They spread untrue and unverified theories that link Donald Trump and his supporters to godliness and Democrats to wickedness.
QAnon, for example, maintains that Trump and his supporters have been exposing a ring of pedophile Democrats and others running the country. This bizarre mash-up of Christian teaching and completely false conspiratorial ideas is making headway in our pulpits and pews.
Many believe conspiracies
The American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank, reports that 27 percent of White evangelicals believe QAnon conspiracies are completely or mostly accurate, according to Religion News Service. Even White mainline Protestants aren’t immune, with 15 percent accepting QAnon ideas. Among White Catholics it’s 18 percent; Hispanic Catholics, 11 percent; and Black Protestants, 7 percent.
Those numbers are supported by a Feb. 1 story by LifeWay Resources, a division of the Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protestant body in America. It found 49 percent of Protestant ministers have heard church members supporting conspiracy theories of one sort or another. In another study, 41 percent of White evangelicals completely or somewhat agreed that violent action was justified when elected leaders do not protect America.
Whatever the conspiracy du juor, most of these extremists see Trump and notable Republicans as their knights in shining armor in an apocalyptic struggle to restore America to White Christian supremacy and nationalist glory.
Fast food thinking
What all the extremist groups have in common is the use of bits and pieces of Christianity in promoting their false claims. Lifeway Resources calls it “fast food” thinking. That’s a great analogy. There’s nothing nutritious about it plus it's bad for your health.
It’s especially bad for America’s health. Not only has this faux Christian version of a Taliban-like movement led to the assault on the U.S. Capitol, and before that to the attack on the Michigan state capitol, the FBI has linked it to multiple cases of racism and violence around the country.
Many evangelical leaders are horrified about conspiratorial theories invading churches. Russell Moore, head of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, said when he saw a “Jesus Saves” sign displayed near a gallows built by rioters on Jan. 6, “I was enraged to a degree that I haven’t been enraged in memory. This is not only dangerous and unpatriotic but also blasphemous, presenting a picture of the gospel of Jesus Christ that isn’t the gospel and is instead its exact reverse.”
Opposing conspiracy movements
More than 500 evangelical church leaders recently signed an open letter condemning Christian nationalism. Signers include leaders from conservative bodies such as the Christian Reformed Church, the Church of the Nazarene, the Evangelical Covenant Church, as well as a number of progressive evangelicals. "Just as many Muslim leaders have felt the need to denounce distorted, violent versions of their faith, we feel the urgent need to denounce this violent mutation of our faith. What we saw manifest itself in the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, is a threat to our democracy, but it is also a threat to orthodox Christian faith," the letter states.
These statements are important beginnings as Christianity attempts to reclaim its credibility as a spiritual and moral force in society. What can you and I do? We need to challenge our churches to do some serious soul searching about how we have allowed such vile ideas to seep into our midst. We need to read, listen and learn about the experiences of people of color. We should examine our personal history, including how previous generations contributed to racism, sexism, and xenophobia. That should include looking at our own denomination’s history and what it’s doing, or not doing, today. There must be no more putting our head in the sand. We must talk openly and candidly about these things. We have to come to terms that there is something called White privilege and it is wrong. Lastly, we need to learn nationalism and patriotism are totally different things.
Something you can do right now is go to “Christians Against Christian Nationalism” and sign the petition there. Take a stand. Make your voice heard. Encourage others to sign the petition. Go to ChristiansAgainstChristianNationalism.org.
If you believe God made you in his image, if you believe Jesus calls you to love God and to love our neighbor, get going. We all need to step forward and condemn these conspiracy theories and movements. It’s time to reclaim pulpits and pews for the Good News that Jesus proclaims.
The Very Rev. Stephen Brehe is the retired Dean of St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral in Helena.