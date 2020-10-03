Stephen Brehe: Getting out of our reptilian brain

When he took office in the depths of the Great Depression, President Franklin Roosevelt gave his famous inaugural address: “Let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is… fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.”
Roosevelt named the enemy that could destroy us: fear.
Fear drives us back into our primitive brain. When confronted with danger, our reptilian brain instantly overrides our ability to think things through carefully. In less than a tenth of a second our heart starts pounding, our hearing becomes more acute, our pupils widen, and we are ready to fight, freeze, or flee.
A small dose of fear can be useful. Take the case of hiking in bear country. It’s a bad idea to hike alone. Hikers carry bells and make noise singing and talking. And, for the worst case scenario, smart hikers carry bear spray.
Roosevelt was right. Big doses of fear can paralyze us. What happens to individuals also happens to entire societies when they get caught up in anxiety. These days there is no shortage of things to upset us. Just listing them makes my blood pressure shoot up. Cable news blitzkriegs. Obnoxious campaign ads. Fires and hurricanes. New surges of Covid. Parts of the economy in shambles. Shocking wealth disparity. Rampant racism. Riots in cities. Hyper polarization. Topping them all is catastrophic leadership by a president who whips up division, fuels conflict, and amps up the daily madness.
What does our faith teach us about fear? The Bible says one way or another “fear not” about 365 times. That means our spiritual ancestors must have needed to be reminded frequently. My suspicion is that we need to be reminded just as often. Maybe we should write “fear not” in every box on our calendar. Or write “fear not” on Post-it Notes and stick them around our home and office.
In 1 Corinthians 2:16, Paul makes the amazing claim that followers of Jesus “have the mind of Christ.” I take that to mean the evolved human brain, with all its grey matter and wrinkles, can be a home for the Divine presence where we meet the Jesus of the Gospels. Our frontal lobes house our executive functions, which give us the ability to be self-aware, have both non-verbal and verbal working memory, control our emotions, manifest desire and drive, and the ability to plan and problem solve. What if we, more and more, turned over this amazing gift between our ears to God? What if that grey matter in our skull was centered in a love that could stretch out its arms on the cross to embrace the entire world?
The dilemma is we let our primitive brain short circuit our evolved brain. Flee, fight, or freeze take control. There is no room for the mind of Christ when we live in our brainstem. Richard Rohr, a well-respected writer on the spiritual life, recently wrote:
- God cannot abide with us in a place of fear.
- God cannot abide with us in a place of ill will or hatred.
- God cannot abide with us inside a nonstop volley of claim and counterclaim.
- God cannot abide with us in an endless flow of online punditry and analysis.
- God cannot speak inside of so much angry noise and conscious deceit.
He concludes:
- God cannot be born except in a womb of Love.
We must find ways to welcome God inside of us, to carry God with us, to birth God’s hope and love in this muddled mess of a world. Given all the distractions, how can we invite God more deeply into our lives?
Rohr suggests some spiritual disciples to get us through Election Day and past Inauguration Day. We need to ration the amount of news, commentary, and political discussion we encounter on television, social media, internet, magazines and newspapers. One hour a day is sufficient. In place of things that make us fearful and anxious, Rohr suggests volunteerism, public service, reading and prayer. I am trying these things and feeling much less anxious.
Am I putting my head in the sand? Absolutely not. I will crawl through broken glass to vote this November for candidates who embody the principles and values of loving their neighbors in word and deed; who have a record of working for justice and fairness among all people, and leaders who respect the dignity of every human being.
In short, my faith compels me to support and vote for people who protect the rights of others, not those who would limit them.
The Very Rev. Stephen Brehe is the retired Dean of St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral in Helena.
