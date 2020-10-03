Stephen Brehe: Getting out of our reptilian brain

What does our faith teach us about fear? The Bible says one way or another “fear not” about 365 times. That means our spiritual ancestors must have needed to be reminded frequently. My suspicion is that we need to be reminded just as often. Maybe we should write “fear not” in every box on our calendar. Or write “fear not” on Post-it Notes and stick them around our home and office.

In 1 Corinthians 2:16, Paul makes the amazing claim that followers of Jesus “have the mind of Christ.” I take that to mean the evolved human brain, with all its grey matter and wrinkles, can be a home for the Divine presence where we meet the Jesus of the Gospels. Our frontal lobes house our executive functions, which give us the ability to be self-aware, have both non-verbal and verbal working memory, control our emotions, manifest desire and drive, and the ability to plan and problem solve. What if we, more and more, turned over this amazing gift between our ears to God? What if that grey matter in our skull was centered in a love that could stretch out its arms on the cross to embrace the entire world?