Stephen Brehe: Gaining herd immunity by natural infection is wrong

There’s no doubt about it. The pandemic changed everything about this presidential election. As I write this column it looks as if we may have to wait days for election officials in key states to finish counting all the ballots. With razor-thin results, legal challenges are likely to follow. Plus there’s the possibility of civil unrest.

That brings me to COVID-19, which I want to talk about this month. Post election, what changes can we expect in the ways we are battling it? Not much. If Joe Biden prevails we are still looking at two more months of the Trump presidency in which little will change. If Donald Trump wins we are looking at four more years of flouting science and public health policies, belittling the importance of masks, and encouraging unrestrained public events.

Let’s look at the science and the ethics of our fight against COVID-19.