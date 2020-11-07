Stephen Brehe: Gaining herd immunity by natural infection is wrong

There’s no doubt about it. The pandemic changed everything about this presidential election. As I write this column it looks as if we may have to wait days for election officials in key states to finish counting all the ballots. With razor-thin results, legal challenges are likely to follow. Plus there’s the possibility of civil unrest.
That brings me to COVID-19, which I want to talk about this month. Post election, what changes can we expect in the ways we are battling it? Not much. If Joe Biden prevails we are still looking at two more months of the Trump presidency in which little will change. If Donald Trump wins we are looking at four more years of flouting science and public health policies, belittling the importance of masks, and encouraging unrestrained public events.
Let’s look at the science and the ethics of our fight against COVID-19.
The Trump administration and several governors are following the advice of a small cadre of scientists who are pushing natural infection to achieve herd immunity, according to the New York Times. Sweden notoriously tried natural infection, a scientific and morally questionable approach. People were allowed to congregate in large groups and generally move around with few restrictions. Swedish officials seemed to take it for granted that lots of people would suffer and die. They did. When numbers became intolerable, Swedish officials changed course and implemented strict public health procedures. Our present way of seeking natural infection is just an unofficial knockoff of the failed Swedish one.
The goal is herd immunity. Epidemiologists estimate that when 60 to 70 percent (no one is sure with COVID-19) of a population have recovered and developed antibodies against future infection herd immunity occurs. That assumes COVID-19 antibodies offer long-lasting protection, which hasn’t been proven.
There are two ways to get to herd immunity.
- The high road approach takes the time to develop a safe vaccine and encourages safe public health practices in the interim. It calls for patience and consideration for others. A best-case scenario puts the middle of 2021, or maybe even later, as a reasonable target for a vaccine to be readily available for 330 million Americans.
- The low road relies on natural immunity acquired through tens of millions catching the virus. It appeals to denial, self-centeredness, and impatience. With the low road comes suffering and death, especially among minorities, the poor, the sick, and the elderly. It is unethical, irresponsible, and morally unacceptable.
The present administration’s unofficial policy encourages letting COVID-19 run wild. There’s no guarantee, however, that we will find herd immunity through natural infection of large portions of our population. Scientists point out that there has never been herd immunity achieved except with vaccines. The present “plow ahead at any cost” approach is popular because people are tired of this pandemic and want their old lives back. Trump and company make political hay on this fatigue by encouraging dangerous behaviors and defying public health measures.
What are the ethical implications?
Using natural infection to slow the virus is wrong because it discriminates against large numbers of God’s family. It rewards the financially well-off, the young, and the healthy while placing minorities, seniors, the sick, the poor, and essential workers at risk. It flies in the face of Christian ethics which is grounded in Jesus.
- Do to others as you would have them do to you.
- As you did to the least of these who are members of my family you have done to me.
- Love God and love your neighbor as yourself.
At the end of John’s gospel, Jesus gives this three-fold command to Peter:
- Feed my lambs. Tend my flock. Feed my sheep.
It’s impossible to reconcile the life, words, and witness of Jesus by seeking herd immunity through killing hundreds of thousands of God’s vulnerable children. Christians believe that we are created in God’s image, that we are God’s children. Human life is sacred. Protection of the vulnerable is an essential principle of Christian social thought.
What amazes me is the absence of Christian criticism. Why aren’t more Christians protesting as this virus spreads like wildfire? Instead, we see some Christian leaders putting their heads in the sand and defying public health mandates. There seems to be wide-spread amnesia about Christian basics among many religious people.
The human toll of letting COVID-19 go unchecked is staggering. By this weekend we are likely to surpass 235,000 Americans who have died of the virus. Many of those deaths never needed to have occurred. Seeking to build herd immunity on the backs of the vulnerable without a vaccine is patently obscene. Religious people ought to be up in arms.
Besides protesting, what else should we be doing? While we are waiting for a safe and effective vaccine, and then being patient for millions of Americans to be vaccinated, we can be wearing masks (and wearing them properly). Encouraging others to do the same. Avoiding crowds, especially indoors. Washing our hands frequently. Observing social distancing. Supporting vulnerable populations. Standing behind public health officials. Grieving those lost to the pandemic. Praying for COVID-19 sufferers along with medical professionals, caregivers, and researchers.
Most importantly, we can remember our Christian basics, act on them, and encourage others to do the same.
• “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” [Mark 12:31, Matthew 22:39, Luke 10:37]
• “Love one another as I have loved you.” [John 15:12].
It’s that simple. And it’s that Christian.
The Very Rev. Stephen Brehe is the retired Dean of St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral in Helena.
