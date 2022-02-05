Stephen Brehe: Doubts could be good for your faith

If you have never had doubts about your faith, then you are either telling a fib or in the cemetery. Even the most religious people have doubts.

The saintly Mother Teresa revealed in letters to her friends that she had long periods of doubt. People were shocked. A few years ago Justin Welby, archbishop of Canterbury, created a stir when he asked in a sermon, “Is there a God? Where is God?”

Religious leaders are seldom open about their doubts and catch a lot of flack when they talk about them. That’s because being sure and certain fills the pews and the offering plates.

Doubts, however, might actually be good for you. “Doubts,” writes Frederick Buehcner, “are the ants in the pants of faith. They keep it awake and moving.” Doubt is not the opposite of faith. It is an integral part of faith. It can move us along to deeper faith.

Unsatisfied with superficial answers, doubts can provoke us to look deeper. Look around the Bible and you find doubt everywhere. The psalms offer honest questions about God and life. From Psalm 88:

Why have you rejected me?

Why have you hidden your face from me?

My friend and my neighbor you have put away from me,

And darkness is my only companion.

Or Psalm 44:

Awake, O Lord! Why are you sleeping?

Arise! Do not reject us for ever.

The Bible is full of stories about doubt. Probably the most famous is “Doubting Thomas” in John’s gospel. He doubted Christ had risen till the risen Lord appeared to him in person. That made it easy for him. Not so much for us. Don’t you wish you could have been there?

Even Jesus expressed doubt, when on the cross he quoted Psalm 22:

My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?

People may say they have “a sure and certain” faith. That’s what the Book of Common Prayer says in the graveside committal service. I’ve offered those words many times in my 40-plus years as a priest. But sometimes I have moments of doubt. Do doubts make us any less Christian? I don’t think so. I think they make us more human.

I’ve come to believe that faith versus doubt is a contest. Like a basketball game, faith sometimes faith wins handily, 60 to 40. Other times it is a nail-biter, 51 to 49. Once in a while doubt wins. Faith never wins by a blowout. In this life, at least, it is always a contest. Martin Marty, the noted Lutheran writer, says that’s how faith works, whether we are honest about it or not. In the millions and millions of particulars in life, he says, faith often wins at the buzzer.

Brian McLaren explores the importance of doubt and faith in his new book, “Faith After Doubt.” He takes the findings of well known experts in human development and applies them to our faith journeys. He proposes four stages of faith.

The first stage is binary. God and life are simple. Things are either good or bad, right or wrong, us versus them. Doctrine and dogma reign. Break God’s rules and you get punished. McLaren calls this stage “simplicity.”

When the simplicity of stage one ceases to be credible people move to a second stage called “complexity.” People start seeing life as more gray than black or white. They consider new perspectives. God and life are a mystery. Unmoored from blind faith, they seek practical guidance from a pastor, preacher, or teacher who provides spiritual roadmaps. Pragmatism carries the day.

Many people find stage two limiting. There has to be more to God and life than trying six steps to knowing God or eight principles for a faith-focus family. They start having more and more doubts. Many become cynical about religion. McLaren calls this stage “perplexity.” It is a time of deep skepticism and it may very well be where those millions of Americans who have dropped out of religion, identified by the Pew Research Center, have gotten stuck.

Stage four is “harmony,” a post doctrinal or dogmatic point of view characterized by openness and generosity. Paradox and ambiguity are no longer feared. People seek to express their faith in love. McLaren says people at this stage are “big on action, big on love, small on beliefs, and small on bureaucracy.”

These four categories are not hermetically sealed compartments. Depending on circumstances there can be slip and slide, back-and-forth movement between stages. Whatever stage we are in, “now we see in a mirror dimly.” ( 1 Corinthians 13:12a). That should encourage us to embody a spirit of humility.

McLaren reminds us that we don’t have to fear doubt. If you are finding that your spiritual life is itching and scratching maybe that’s a sign that doubts are encouraging you to go deeper. You might actually be only a few steps from opening the door to a larger picture of God and life. Don’t fear doubt. Allow doubt to encourage you to explore, to push further. McLaren writes, "Doubt isn't the opposite of faith; it is an element of faith… Sometimes I think it is my mission to bring faith to the faithless, and doubt to the faithful.”

The Very Rev. Stephen Brehe is the retired dean and rector of St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral in Helena. He recently accepted a position as interim dean and rector of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Reno, Nevada. He will return to Helena and these pages when his work at Trinity is completed.

