Stephen Brehe: Does Jesus want you to wear a face mask?

When you sit down and read the Scriptures, do you ever rewrite them to fit today’s world? One of the best examples of reworking the Scriptures is Clarence Jordan’s “Cotton Patch Gospel.” Jordan -- who was a Georgia farmer, Greek scholar, and a founder of Habitat for Humanity -- recast the words of Jesus, Peter, and Paul in the language and culture of the South in the 1950’s and 60’s. His retellings are still popular.
Taking a Biblical text and using your own words to rewrite it is a great spiritual exercise. That’s what I’ve done this month. I chose these passages because I am puzzled why so many people -- especially some Christians -- rebel at the idea of wearing a face mask. What would Jesus say to us today if he walked into one of our Bible studies or churches? Here’s my take on that.
THE GOOD SAMARITAN
This is one of the most famous of Jesus’ parables. It’s in Luke 10:25-37. Here we go:
Jesus dropped in on a Bible study in Helena one day. An especially sanctimonious man was leading it. When he saw Jesus he stood up and asked him a question. “What do I need to be saved?” After a few moments of conversation, and wanting to impress Jesus with his Bible knowledge, the man suggested the way to be saved was to love God and to love one’s neighbor as yourself. Jesus replied: “That’s right. Do those things and you’ll have a full and faithful life.” But the man had a holier-than-thou chip on his shoulder and pressed Jesus, “So, who’s my neighbor?”
“Well,” Jesus said, “I have a story that will help you understand.”
"During the COVID pandemic a recently retired man was hiking down Mount Helena’s 1906 Trail when he turned his ankle and fell. It was his first outing since chemotherapy. He lay there, dazed and propped up against a tree. Fortunately a hiker came along. The injured man, being immunocompromised, asked if his would-be helper had a face mask. ‘Face mask?’ the hiker blurted out with obvious contempt. ‘This COVID crap is a hoax.’ He high-stepped his way past the man and disappeared down the trail. Not much later a second hiker showed up. The injured man asked him the same question. ‘Hell no,’ he said. ‘This face mask BS violates my individual rights.’ He turned his back and was gone in a heartbeat. Then a third hiker came across the injured man. ‘I really need help getting down the trail,’ the injured man said. ‘But I’m over 65 and a cancer survivor. I'm pretty vulnerable. Did you bring a face mask?’ ‘Yes, I do,’ the third hiker said. He then put it on. The injured man reached in his pocket and retrieved his mask and put it over his face. ‘We do this for each other,’ the hiker said. ‘That’s right,’ the injured man replied. ‘My mask protects you and your mask protects me.’ He then helped the man up and together they hobbled down the trail. ‘Let me take you to Urgent Care,’ he said when they got to the bottom of the trail. When they got there the hiker told the nurse, ‘Take good care of this fellow. He’s got a bad sprain. I’ll wait here till he’s fixed up. Then I’ll drive him home.’"
Jesus then asked the sanctimonious Bible teacher: “What do you think? Which of the three was a neighbor to the man hurt along the trail?” “I guess it was the third guy,” he said sheepishly, “the one who respected his vulnerability and helped him down the trail.” To which Jesus added, “Go and do the same. And, by the way, wear your face mask.”
JESUS AND PETER BY THE SEA
In the Gospels, Peter is our Lord’s Number One man. Yet Peter had the uncanny ability to say the wrong thing at the wrong time. To undo his three-fold denial on Good Friday, Jesus asked Peter three questions in the John 21 resurrection story.
After they had eaten breakfast, Jesus said to Simon Peter, “Simon, son of John, do you love me more than these?” Peter said to him, “Yes, Lord. You know that I love you.” Jesus said to him, “Wear a face mask during this pandemic.” Jesus said to him again a second time, “Simon, son of John, do you love me?” Peter replied, “Yes, Lord. You know that I love you.” He said to him, “Wear a face covering.” Jesus said to him a third time, “Simon, son of John, do you love me?” Peter was saddened because he asked him a third time. He said to Jesus, “Lord, you know everything. You know that I love you.” Jesus said to him, “Wear your face mask.”
SHEEP AND GOATS
The pearable of the sheep and goats in Matthew 25:31-46 has been called Jesus’ Last Will and Testament because it bequeaths his ministry to the lost, the least, and the overlooked to his followers.
Jesus said to those at his right:
“I was hungry and you fed me,
“I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink,
“I was homeless and you lent me a room,
“I was cold to the bones and you gave me clothes,
“I was ill and you stopped to see me,
“I was in jail and you came to visit me,
“I was vulnerable and you wore a mask.”
Jesus told them, “Whenever you did one of these things to someone in danger or overlooked —you did it to me.”
He then addressed those on the other side:
“I was hungry and you did nothing,
“I was thirsty and you gave me nothing to drink,
“I was homeless and you gave me no place to stay,
“I was cold as an iceberg and you gave me no clothes,
“I was sick and in jail and you never visited,
“I asked you to wear a face mask and you cursed me.”
Jesus wrapped up his parable, saying: “Whenever you failed to do one of these things to someone who was in danger or neglected, that was me. You failed to do it to me.”
THE IMPLICATION
What is Jesus saying about wearing face masks? He often concluded his parables, saying: “Let anyone with ears to hear, listen!”
The Very Rev. Stephen Brehe is the retired Dean of St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral in Helena.
