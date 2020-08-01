Stephen Brehe: Does Jesus want you to wear a face mask?

"During the COVID pandemic a recently retired man was hiking down Mount Helena’s 1906 Trail when he turned his ankle and fell. It was his first outing since chemotherapy. He lay there, dazed and propped up against a tree. Fortunately a hiker came along. The injured man, being immunocompromised, asked if his would-be helper had a face mask. ‘Face mask?’ the hiker blurted out with obvious contempt. ‘This COVID crap is a hoax.’ He high-stepped his way past the man and disappeared down the trail. Not much later a second hiker showed up. The injured man asked him the same question. ‘Hell no,’ he said. ‘This face mask BS violates my individual rights.’ He turned his back and was gone in a heartbeat. Then a third hiker came across the injured man. ‘I really need help getting down the trail,’ the injured man said. ‘But I’m over 65 and a cancer survivor. I'm pretty vulnerable. Did you bring a face mask?’ ‘Yes, I do,’ the third hiker said. He then put it on. The injured man reached in his pocket and retrieved his mask and put it over his face. ‘We do this for each other,’ the hiker said. ‘That’s right,’ the injured man replied. ‘My mask protects you and your mask protects me.’ He then helped the man up and together they hobbled down the trail. ‘Let me take you to Urgent Care,’ he said when they got to the bottom of the trail. When they got there the hiker told the nurse, ‘Take good care of this fellow. He’s got a bad sprain. I’ll wait here till he’s fixed up. Then I’ll drive him home.’"