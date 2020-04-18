Stephen Brehe: Being grateful in the time of coronavirus

Old fashioned ways of staying in touch without being physically close are working too. Neighbors share supplies, shop for others, check in with people who live alone, leave notes of encouragement, and much more. Italians may sing from their balconies for their essential workers, but Helenans are cheering and howling every night at 8 p.m. for ours. Even pets are getting involved. There’s an abundance of reasons to give thanks when we look around. Health care workers. First responders. Scientists working on a vaccine. Struggling businesses that keep employees on their payrolls. Workers who bring us food, stock shelves, and sell us essential items. Those public figures who are calm and steady in crisis. Many have come to understand more deeply that we are our brother’s and sister’s keepers. These things make my heart glad and fill me with gratitude.