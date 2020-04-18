Stephen Brehe: Being grateful in the time of coronavirus

It was an Easter Day like none of us has ever experienced. Many of us “went to church” on April 12 via services streamed over the Internet. Easter dinner consisted of mostly nuclear families. Passover, which began on April 8, was strangely different too. Fewer people gathered around the Seder table. Passover this year has been like the first one, when Jewish families sheltered indoors to protect their firstborn sons from the last plague against Egypt. For Muslims, Ramadan will be different too. Usually family and friends gather at dusk to break their fast. Starting April 23 they will celebrate in small family groups. The coronavirus has turned the Family of God in all its variety upside down. Whether it’s Easter, Passover, or Ramadan, we’re all improvising.
Despite the physical separation, this pandemic has been a wakeup call showing us how interrelated our world is. From one open air market on the other side of the world this virus has traveled everywhere. This outbreak presents a spiritual challenge before us, whether we will choose community and cooperation over withdrawal and selfishness.
Coming together in new ways
Despite all the hardships, the coronavirus pandemic has brought people together in new ways. There are outbreaks of neighborliness despite social distancing. Technology gives us new-fashioned ways to stay connected. Through social media people around the world are sharing pictures, stories, inspirational thoughts, videos, virtual concerts, poems, and silly cartoons and memes. Families and friends are connecting through Skype, FaceTime, Duo, and Hangouts. Churches, synagogues, temples, and mosques are using Facebook, Zoom, Go-To-Meeting, and other platforms for worship, study, and fellowship.
Old fashioned ways of staying in touch without being physically close are working too. Neighbors share supplies, shop for others, check in with people who live alone, leave notes of encouragement, and much more. Italians may sing from their balconies for their essential workers, but Helenans are cheering and howling every night at 8 p.m. for ours. Even pets are getting involved. There’s an abundance of reasons to give thanks when we look around. Health care workers. First responders. Scientists working on a vaccine. Struggling businesses that keep employees on their payrolls. Workers who bring us food, stock shelves, and sell us essential items. Those public figures who are calm and steady in crisis. Many have come to understand more deeply that we are our brother’s and sister’s keepers. These things make my heart glad and fill me with gratitude.
A song stuck in my head
Not long ago I woke up in the middle of the night hearing the hymn “Now Thank We All Our God” running through my head. Most Christians will recognize it as a favorite Thanksgiving song. But after my middle-of-the-night moment I think it is perfect for the Easter season too. The hymn begins with this affirmation:
Now thank we all our God
with heart and hands and voices,
who wondrous things has done,
in whom his world rejoices…
But this is no ordinary thanksgiving hymn. It comes from a horrific time. Yet the author sings:
O may this bounteous God...
...keep us in his grace,
and guide us when perplexed,
and free us from all ills
of this world in the next.
If you want to get a song stuck in your head there is no better one than “Now Thank We All Our God.” The author, a German Lutheran pastor named Martin Rinkhart, lived and ministered through unimaginable horrors during the Thirty Years War that tore Europe apart from 1618-1648. The time was marked by vicious fighting, pestilence, famine, epidemics, and floods of refugees. An estimated eight million people died.
Rinkhart served his entire ministry in Eilenburg, a walled city that was flooded with refugees (near Leipzig). Rinkhart, the only pastor left in town, sometimes buried 40 to 50 victims a day. So many people were dying that trenches had to be dug for the bodies. By the end of hostilities he had buried 4,800 people, including his wife. Of the 30,000 people in Eilenburg only 2,000 remained at the end of the war. Near the end, when it looked like the fighting might cease, Rinkhart wrote a song for his children to sing at supper. That song is “Now Thank We All Our God.” For those who would like to hear it, YouTube has a number of versions.
The secret ingredient
Rinkhart’s hymn reminds us that there is more to life than hardships and troubles. Despite what life throws at us we can choose faith, hope, and love. Those virtues direct us toward thankfulness. How does that work? In Romans 5, Paul says, “We [know] suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope, and hope does not disappoint us, because God’s love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit...” The secret ingredient is God’s love.
It is easy to be thankful when things are going well. Most of the time we cruise along on autopilot. But what happens when things fall apart? How do we respond? Do we become more “I” and “me” absorbed? Or more “we” and “us” focused? A heart and mind open to God’s grace, even a wee bit, can begin building gratitude and move us from attitudes of closed fists to open arms. Nourished with God’s grace, a thankful spirit can grow and grow into an attitude of gratitude.
It's contagious
Gratitude is contagious. It starts small within us and spreads to those around us. Diane Butler Bass, author of “Grateful: The Transformative Power of Giving Thanks,” puts it this way: “To choose gratitude is to hear an inner urging toward thanks, to see the grace in life, and to respond.” That’s how thankfulness is transmitted.
Usually during the Easter season I get the hymn “Jesus Christ Is Risen Today” stuck in my head. This year, strangely and wonderfully, “Now Thank We All Our God” is looping around and around inside my skull.
Easter has been different this year. But outbreaks of kindness and generosity can make us feel blessed even as we are physically apart. That's something to sing about.
The Very Rev. Stephen Brehe is the retired Dean of St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral in Helena.
