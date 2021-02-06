Stephen Brehe: Albie and Henri: A story of healing

What needs to be done with people who were part of the failed Jan. 6 putsch: those politicians who infected the body politic with lies as well as the rabble who stormed the U.S. Capitol?
Should it be the cheap grace of superficial forgiveness? Or the closed fist of harsh vengeance? How do we make things right when so much has gone wrong in America? Is it possible, as the psalmist dreams, for mercy and truth to meet and for righteous and peace to embrace (Psalm 85:10)?
Let me tell you the story of Albie and Henri. Albie is Justice Albert Lewis (Albie) Sachs, a South African freedom fighter, one of the authors of that nation’s constitution, and a retired member of South Africa’s highest court. I met Justice Sachs at a dinner party in Missoula just before heading to South Africa for my 2001-2002 sabbatical.
Sachs, who is White and Jewish, was a leading figure in the African National Congress. The South African struggle for freedom was often violent. There were terrible atrocities on all sides. By the 1980s, events were spiraling out of control and the apartheid government was desperate to destroy the ANC. It established the innocent-sounding Civil Cooperation Bureau (CCB) as part of the Defense Ministry to track down and assassinate ANC leaders.
Sach was at the top of the list, whom they considered a traitor to the White cause. In 1988, while in exile in Mozambique, the CCB planted a bomb in his car. It blew off Sachs’ right arm and blinded him in one eye. The man who planned the attack was Henri van der Westhuizen, a CCB intelligence officer. After a long recovery, Sachs resumed his activism and after apartheid ended Nelson Mandela appointed him to the Constitutional Court.
Fast forward from the bombing to sometime just before Sachs came to Missoula in 2001. As he recalled for us at dinner that night, he was in his chambers in Johannesburg. The receptionist said there was a man named Henri who wanted to see him. Sach had spoken with him on the phone about a week earlier. Henri wanted to meet with his victim. Sachs agreed. As he walked down the corridor he recalled Henri coming toward him “with a stiff soldier’s gait.”
Sachs invited him into his chambers and they sat down and talked. Henri told him that he had come from a good family and risen through the ranks, becoming part of the special operations unit that had planned the attack on him. Sachs recalled Henri seemed to want sympathy. Before leaving, Henri wanted to make things right and shake hands. Sachs said that wasn’t possible. “I’m sorry. It was blown off.”
Sachs then walked with Henri, the once proud soldier, down the hallway. “He seemed to shuffle along this time without that proud stride he’d had before.” Sachs opened the security gate and said to Henri: “Do something good for South Africa. Go to the Truth Commission.”
Under Archbishop Desmond Tutu, South Africa established a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to investigate gross human rights violations by all parties. It operated like a regular court, except its objective was restorative justice. It sought truth-telling, accountability, and reconciliation if possible. Victims of violence could confront their perpetrators and tell their stories. Perpetrators could testify and ask for amnesty.
Two conditions had to be met: (1) the crimes had to be politically motivated and (2) the whole truth had to be told by the person requesting amnesty. Only one senior politician in the apartheid government took part. No ranking security leaders took part, just lower echelon figures like Henri. But ordinary people on all sides, who had been victims and perpetrators, came together in court to tell their stories. For many it was cathartic and healing. Amnesty was granted in 849 out of 7,111 applications. The commission was far from perfect and has its critics. But its openness and transparency probably saved South Africa from a racial civil war.
Fast forward again. Sachs was at a party. The band was playing. He heard a voice calling, “Albie, Albie” like a long lost friend. It was Henri. With a big smile on his face he ran up to Sachs and said, “I went to the Truth Commission. I told them everything.”
Sachs said, “I will shake your hand now.” He extended his left hand. Sachs later described that moment with The International Journal of Restorative Justice: “I almost fainted; it was a shock to me. [Henri] went away elated, but I heard afterwards he had gone home and cried for two weeks. For me, these emotions are worth much more for the humanising of people and their relationships and the destruction of the enmities that have been keeping us apart and the rage that has been consuming us – much more important than locking somebody up and sending them to jail – which would have done nothing for my arm.”
Henri had done something good for South Africa. It is time for those who fanned the flames and those who rioted to step forward like Henri. To do something good for America.
It will require them to do what Henri did. Acknowledge their wrong doings. Tell the whole truth. Express their remorse. Plus vow that they will never take part in anything like this again. As Archbishop Tutu has said, “Only a honest confrontation with reality can bring forth real healing.” For those who do these things there should be forgiveness. Mercy and truth will have met. Righteousness and peace will have embraced. And they will have done something good for America.
For those who do not, there are the courts of justice and public opinion.
The Very Rev. Stephen Brehe is the retired Dean of St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral in Helena.