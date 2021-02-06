Stephen Brehe: Albie and Henri: A story of healing

Two conditions had to be met: (1) the crimes had to be politically motivated and (2) the whole truth had to be told by the person requesting amnesty. Only one senior politician in the apartheid government took part. No ranking security leaders took part, just lower echelon figures like Henri. But ordinary people on all sides, who had been victims and perpetrators, came together in court to tell their stories. For many it was cathartic and healing. Amnesty was granted in 849 out of 7,111 applications. The commission was far from perfect and has its critics. But its openness and transparency probably saved South Africa from a racial civil war.

Fast forward again. Sachs was at a party. The band was playing. He heard a voice calling, “Albie, Albie” like a long lost friend. It was Henri. With a big smile on his face he ran up to Sachs and said, “I went to the Truth Commission. I told them everything.”