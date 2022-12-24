Stephen Brehe: A very gobsmacked Christmas

It’s been a long, long time since Jackie handed me our firstborn child from her hospital bed. It was an amazing moment. I remember being swept away with a sense of love and a strong desire to care for and protect this little boy. I imagine Joseph had a similar experience when Mary handed Jesus to him for the first time. When we hold a little child in our arms, we are holding hope for a better world.

You know the story. Joseph and Mary travel to Bethlehem on a donkey, with no room at the inn, the birth in a stable, the star and the shepherds, the wise men, and, of course, the baby in a manger. All the elements of an amazing story are there, but for an adult, it is too easy to miss how incredible it is that God takes on human flesh.

Next to Easter, Christmas is the most mind-boggling time of the year. It is about God being inside Mary, being born into the world, taking on human flesh; about God getting downright earthy to live among us in real-time and in real human flesh to rescue us from ourselves.

Little children seem to grasp the mind-bending dimensions of Christmas better than we staid, serious veterans of many Christmases past. Little children bring a freshness to Christmas that I wish I could experience more often. There is something wonderful about their naïveté. The Scriptures remind us of that fact:

" Out of the mouths of infants and children your majesty is praised above the heavens”. -- Psalm 8.2

"Truly I tell you, whoever does not receive the kingdom of God as a little child will never enter it." -- Mark 10.15

We adults have lost our naïveté. Modern life teaches us to question everything. For most of us, our childhood faith no longer holds. And once we step back from that childhood faith we no longer can accept simple concepts at face value. Our childlike naïveté no longer works for us.

A remarkable French theologian, Paul Ricoeur, suggests that we need to develop a second naïveté as adults. The Franciscan writer, Richard Rohr, calls it a second simplicity. I'm not talking about childish faith, but childlike faith. Not with a first naïveté but with a new naïveté.

What is the second naïveté, the second simplicity? It is the ability to allow Christmas to grow in our adult hearts and minds. It means we can engage Christian truths at deeper levels. When we move from our first naïveté to our second naïveté, we realize that there is something greater than literal words and flat doctrine. Some people might call it mystical. Certainly, it partakes of mystery. That is what I think the second naïveté is about; that we adults can experience a childlike (not childish) astonishment once again.

I have a word for that kind of amazement: gobsmacked. It has Gaelic origins. Gob means mouth. To hear astounding news from someone’s mouth is almost like being smacked, flabbergasted, or speechless. Maybe that is what the shepherds experienced when the angels sang that first Christmas night.

Can we be gobsmacked by Christmas again? As gobsmacked as little children (although in the second naïveté way)? I would hope so. Here's a gobsmack story by John Shea, a Catholic writer. It is called "Sharon's Christmas Prayer," and it goes like this:

"She was five,

sure of the facts,

and recited them

with slow solemnity

convinced every word

was revelation.

She said

they were so poor

they had only peanut butter and jelly sandwiches

to eat

and they went a long way from home

without getting lost. The lady rode

a donkey, the man walked, and the baby

was inside the lady.

They had to stay in a stable

with an ox and an ass (hee-hee)

but the Three Rich Men found them

because a star lited the roof

Shepherds came and you could

pet the sheep but not feed them.

Then the baby was borned.

And do you know who he was?

Her quarter eyes inflated

to silver dollars,

The baby was God.

And she jumped in the air

whirled round, dove into the sofa

and buried her head under the cushion

which is the only proper response

to the Good News of the Incarnation."

The Christmas story staggers the mind. God did not parachute into the world to spend a few months checking out what it means to be human. God was "all in." That blows me away.

I am like a wide-eyed little kid saying: "God really done it!" Or maybe a late-bloomer who slaps himself on the face and exclaims: "Now I get it!"

That’s the only appropriate response, don’t you think? I wish you a very gobsmacked Christmas!