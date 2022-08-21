Stephanie Prater: Ranchettes over access? Why Attorney General Knudsen got it wrong

On Aug. 15, the Land Board, a group consisting of Montana’s top five elected officials, met to discuss the proposed 829-acre Willow Creek Acquisition to the Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area near Anaconda. The acquisition not only provides important habitat but improves hunter access at a time when overcrowding on public lands is such a hot topic. It narrowly passed 3-2 with Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen voting against it.

This project was fully funded, primarily with Pittman-Robertson dollars and Habitat Montana money from our license sales, plus generous contributions from Montana Fish & Wildlife Conservation Trust and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. It was overwhelmingly supported by the public and passed through the Fish & Wildlife Commission unanimously.

So why the narrow vote on the Land Board?

“We’ve got a housing crunch in Montana,” said Attorney General Knudsen during the meeting. “I don’t think people are moving here from California, Oregon, from Washington, to live in high-rise apartments. I think they’d like to have a piece of Montana and have a little acreage and a house.”

Knudsen, who admitted had “never been to this place” made his opposition clear while showing how out of touch he is with Montana values.

Montana needs affordable housing, but lost on Knudsen is that our wild, undeveloped country and public lands are what makes Montana so attractive, both to multi-generational residents like me and folks wanting to move here. And by suggesting that 30+ acre ranchettes are in any way going to solve our affordable housing issues Knudsen is either misleading the public or dangerously ignorant on issues related to the Land Board. Either way, the fact that he cares more about west coasters who may want to move here than he does the wishes of Montanans who elected him is appalling.

Knudsen added that he has “never supported these projects” because he feels FWP owns enough ground and he’d rather seen ‘no net gain,’ a principle that would require public lands to be sold before any are added. Again, Knudsen seems entirely out of touch and seems to miss the point. These lands are open to all of us, for our enjoyment; they’re not FWP’s alone. We want these lands to remain undeveloped and that’s a big reason why Montana is in such high demand. No one is coming here because of our subdivisions; Montana is special because of our vast open spaces, beautiful big skies, and our public wildlife. We expect our elected officials to not only recognize that, but to represent the wishes of the Montanans who elected them, not out-of-state interests.

Attorney General Knudsen made it clear that he does neither.

Fortunately, three members of the land board, Commissioner Downing and Secretary of State Jacobsen, thanks to the clear leadership from Governor Greg Gianforte, saw the incredible value of this opportunity and voted to conditionally approve the purchase.

While it’s important to celebrate this win, a much bigger project is on the horizon: the Big Snowy Mountain Wildlife Management Area proposal. Years in the making, this would be the first WMA created in Montana in more than two decades. Adding 5,677 acres in the heart of elk country, it’d also serve to open and improve access to nearly 100,000 acres of existing public lands. An added benefit is that Shodair, the current landowner, would use the proceeds of the sale to build a new children’s hospital. It’s a win from every angle and enjoys overwhelming support. The Fish and Wildlife Commission will vote on this at their Aug. 25th meeting, and then it will go to the Land Board as early as October.

Montanans should call or email members of the Land Board and encourage them to vote in favor of projects like this. Remind them that their positions were elected; we voted them in, and we can vote them out.