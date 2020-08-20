Step away from the Helena Valley zoning plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson wrote words that are staggeringly relevant to the proposed zoning proposal for Lewis & Clark County: “That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” Right now, many of the “governed” are definitely not consenting to the zoning plan in Lewis and Clark County! We are being told that the loudest voices are always those who oppose the plan. That may, or may not, be true. What is true is that there is no burning reason that the county commission needs to adopt this proposal right now. It has been batted around for years and years without resolution. It’s time for the county commission to do the right thing and find out what the people really do want before taking action that will undoubtedly result in unintended consequences.

I urge the commissioners to step away from the brink and remember their primary obligation is to be responsive and transparent. The current proposal does not appear to be responsive to the needs of those in the rural areas of the county, and, although we’ve been told that there is widespread support for the plan, the comments available to the public certainly don’t tell that story. In fact, based on the responses from the public that have been published, it’s actually impossible to discern much support at all from the community.