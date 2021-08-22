State must become major player in its own water future

Water in Montana has a tough job.
It must irrigate our fields, float our boats, spin our turbines and brew our beers. It must also provide a home for fish and habitat for wildlife. As a result, water law has a tough job too — it has to balance private rights and public interest.
To promote early development, Montanans made water property. This allowed individuals and businesses to invest in water-necessary endeavors with confidence. We then decided that in times of scarcity the users here first get priority.
But today’s reality is there simply isn’t enough water to meet our ever-growing demand. When drought strikes, Montana’s first water users get dibs while everyone else eats dirt. The result is a legal system painted into a corner.
Whether we like it or not, Montana has changed. Our state’s economy is characterized as much by technology, healthcare, hunting, fishing and national parks as it is by timber harvest, hard rock minerals and alfalfa.
In other words, we gain as much revenue from the protection of our natural resources as we do from their cultivation and extraction. Each year, more than 12 million Americans visit Montana in search of clean air, clean water, open space and public land. Those folks collectively spend $7.1 billion on outdoor recreation in Montana annually.
As our economy has changed, so too have our water needs. When there is not enough water to go around, today’s junior uses of water suffer. Anglers lose opportunities, river-recreation businesses falter and fish and wildlife suffer.
So what do we do about it? Well, first and foremost, we can begin to recognize the disparity in our system and start talking about real solutions.
Eleven times in the past 20 years Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has enacted its water rights on the Smith River and six times on the Shields River. Not this year. Gov. Gianforte didn't make “call” on those rights because he said a process was not in place for him to make an informed decision on the issue. This underscores the need for a strong action plan for similar droughts that are sure to come.
This is why Montana Backcountry Hunters & Anglers is proud to join a coalition led by the Upper Missouri Waterkeepers calling on Gianforte to form a Cold Water Fisheries Task Force to use the state’s existing agency expertise to analyze the problems and find creative solutions.
One obvious idea is to allocate drought funding for emergency water leases in the second half of the summer, while in the long-term pushing for a new and significant funding mechanism for the state to seek out willing sellers/lessees of strategically located senior water rights and then convert those to permanent in-stream flows.
For either to work, however, the state must have already researched and identified willing and impactful rights to seek out – and there must be large-scale funding available. Although FWP is already a player in the stream flow market, its utility is severely hampered by a lack of funding.
As the dire situation in Montana intensifies, our state’s outdoor recreation economy will undoubtedly weaken. Just because our nature-seeking customers are here today does not mean they will be tomorrow. Although the governor may not care if our rivers die, a whole lot of Montanans do. Quite simply, the state of Montana must become a major player in securing its own water future.
It’s time to get real about funding in-stream flows.
If not now, then when?
Graham Coppes is a natural resource law attorney and board member of the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers.