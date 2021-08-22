State must become major player in its own water future

As our economy has changed, so too have our water needs. When there is not enough water to go around, today’s junior uses of water suffer. Anglers lose opportunities, river-recreation businesses falter and fish and wildlife suffer.

So what do we do about it? Well, first and foremost, we can begin to recognize the disparity in our system and start talking about real solutions.

Eleven times in the past 20 years Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has enacted its water rights on the Smith River and six times on the Shields River. Not this year. Gov. Gianforte didn't make “call” on those rights because he said a process was not in place for him to make an informed decision on the issue. This underscores the need for a strong action plan for similar droughts that are sure to come.

This is why Montana Backcountry Hunters & Anglers is proud to join a coalition led by the Upper Missouri Waterkeepers calling on Gianforte to form a Cold Water Fisheries Task Force to use the state’s existing agency expertise to analyze the problems and find creative solutions.