Stand with Montana counties

Montana can help lead this effort, especially since the support in our counties is bipartisan. It’s not unusual for voters who have supported Republicans to call for this amendment. In 2020, 3 towns in Ohio and Wisconsin, who supported Republican slates, also passed the call for the amendment, with 74% to 84% majorities. In 2012, our statewide Citizens Initiative passed with 74.9%.

Montanans remember that their grandparents responded the same way, in 1912, when they passed their own Citizens Initiative and gave us the Montana Corrupt Practices Act. Those campaign finance laws stood us well until the 2010 US Supreme Court decided the Citizens United case.

The only thing that changed in the 100 years, was the Supreme Court itself! The 1912 Supreme Court agreed with Montana voters that we have to carve out space for our elections in order to protect them from undue influence. But the 2010 Supreme Court itself had been influenced by the very money and corporate challenges that they were warned about in 1912.

So it’s up to us to reassert what was obvious to Montana voters: we need to tell the Supreme Court to protect our ability to self-govern.