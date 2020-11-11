St. Peter's employees: Support us, slow the spread

COVID-19 impacts all health care resources.

When we ask for help in slowing the spread of COVID-19, it’s not just about beds, ventilators or availability of medications. We can have the most advanced equipment, technology and therapeutics in the world, but we do not have an unending number of talented and dedicated health care professionals who use these tools to save lives.

Caring for our patients is where we want to be and where we need to be. But when there is widespread disease in our community, the chances that we are exposed through community spread increases. When we have to be at home because we are sick or in quarantine, we cannot be at the bedside or in the exam room. This impacts the care available for those with COVID-19 and those without COVID-19: from the patient with COVID-19 who needs supplemental oxygen to the child who has an accident on a playground.

We CAN slow the spread.

We know this isn’t easy, but we also know there are things we all can do to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.