St. Peter's employees: Support us, slow the spread

Dear Community:
Our colleague, Registered Nurse Charlotte Skinner, RN, delivered a powerful message last week to the entire state of Montana. She said:
“We need your help, Montana.”
We want to reiterate this message. It is more important than ever that our community hears it loud and clear.
COVID-19 is serious.
It is true, the majority of people who get COVID-19 will recover, and some are even asymptomatic and may not even know they’re sick. We are grateful for this fact.
However, people who are asymptomatic can still transmit the virus and we still do not have a clear picture on the potential for long-term health implications.
Those who become very ill or die from COVID-19 likely got the virus from a chain of transmission that included at least one person who themselves had no symptoms. This is why it is so critical to take preventative measures, even when you’re feeling healthy.
To date 462 Montanans have died as a result of this virus and the death count continues to rise. This virus can cause serious, debilitating illness for some and is deadly for others. The dangerously high virus prevalence circulating in our community has caused the number of people who require hospitalization to strain our local health care capacity.
COVID-19 impacts all health care resources.
When we ask for help in slowing the spread of COVID-19, it’s not just about beds, ventilators or availability of medications. We can have the most advanced equipment, technology and therapeutics in the world, but we do not have an unending number of talented and dedicated health care professionals who use these tools to save lives.
Caring for our patients is where we want to be and where we need to be. But when there is widespread disease in our community, the chances that we are exposed through community spread increases. When we have to be at home because we are sick or in quarantine, we cannot be at the bedside or in the exam room. This impacts the care available for those with COVID-19 and those without COVID-19: from the patient with COVID-19 who needs supplemental oxygen to the child who has an accident on a playground.
We CAN slow the spread.
We know this isn’t easy, but we also know there are things we all can do to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.
This is the time to come together and listen to the medical and public health experts about the prevention measures that we know help reduce spread – wearing a mask, making your world small, physical distancing, staying home when sick and washing your hands. And if you do gather with people, follow all safety precautions, all the time.
Slip ups happen. Maybe you regret attending an event or have previously been skeptical about masking. However, it is never too late to begin to take safety precautions. It takes ALL of us putting in the hard work to protect each other.
We’re in this together, and together we’ll get through this.
We live in a great community. Let's be a model of a community that did it right. Our combined efforts will help contain the virus, save lives and get us on track to get back to normal.
Together, we can take action to re-flatten the curve and help our community thrive.
This opinion was signed by more than 400 St. Peter's Health employees.
