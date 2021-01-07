St. Peter's creates scholarship fund in honor of Fred Olson

Every so often in life, the right person comes along at exactly the right time. This is what happened at St. Peter’s in 2016.

After serving our community for over 130 years, St. Peter’s found itself at a critical turning point following a turnover in leadership. Morale was low among staff and providers, and our community lacked confidence in its health system. The Board of Directors faced an unusual challenge, and the right decision only meant the road ahead would be just as bumpy.

You may recall the intensive work of the Leadership Transition Committee (LTC) and how physicians, staff, board and community members came together to vision the future of St. Peter’s and health care in Helena. It was Dr. Fred Olson who stepped up to serve as Interim CEO of St. Peter’s – leading, listening, soliciting feedback, building confidence and strengthening relationships.