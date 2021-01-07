St. Peter's creates scholarship fund in honor of Fred Olson

Every so often in life, the right person comes along at exactly the right time. This is what happened at St. Peter’s in 2016.
After serving our community for over 130 years, St. Peter’s found itself at a critical turning point following a turnover in leadership. Morale was low among staff and providers, and our community lacked confidence in its health system. The Board of Directors faced an unusual challenge, and the right decision only meant the road ahead would be just as bumpy.
You may recall the intensive work of the Leadership Transition Committee (LTC) and how physicians, staff, board and community members came together to vision the future of St. Peter’s and health care in Helena. It was Dr. Fred Olson who stepped up to serve as Interim CEO of St. Peter’s – leading, listening, soliciting feedback, building confidence and strengthening relationships.
A Helena native and longtime internal medicine physician, Dr. Fred Olson had more of an impact on our community’s health system in just a few years than many would hope to have in a lifetime. His passion for medicine and deep loyalty to this community fueled our efforts to put St. Peter’s back on track. His calm and genuine demeanor was a breath of fresh air for staff and providers alike. Dr. Olson brought stability to the organization and was instrumental in building the leadership team powerhouse we have at St. Peter’s today with CEO Wade Johnson at the helm. He continued to serve on our Board of Directors until just recently, when he was diagnosed with a rare illness.
To celebrate Fred and everything he has done to build a strong, gold standard community health system, we have created the Fred C. Olson Learning & Development Institute at St. Peter’s Health. This endowed scholarship fund is available to all St. Peter’s Health employees wishing to further their education or advance their clinical skills in service to the Helena community.
We cannot think of a better way to ensure Fred’s impact and presence remains at St. Peter’s over the next 100 years.
Thank you, Fred.
Mark Taylor, board chair, submitted this on behalf of the St. Peter’s Health Board of Directors. Anyone interested in making a donation to the Fred C. Olson Learning & Development Institute at St. Peter’s Health may visit www.sphealth.org/foundation.