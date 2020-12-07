St. Peter's CEO: Oncologist's removal has been difficult for us all

To our patients, their loved ones, and members of our community,
The past several weeks and the decision to part ways with Dr. Tom Weiner have been difficult for all of us. I am writing today because, as promised, we have more information we can share.
Numerous concerns about the care Dr. Tom Weiner provided to patients have been brought to the attention of St. Peter’s Health Administration. The issues we have identified include the following: harm that was caused to patients by receiving treatments, including chemotherapy, that were not clinically indicated or necessary; failure to meet state and federal laws associated with the prescribing of narcotics; failure to refer patients to other specialists for appropriate treatments; and failure to meet requirements associated with clinical documentation.
After extensive review of these concerns and consultation with medical and legal experts, we expect authorities will investigate these concerns and we will cooperate fully. We understand many people have been frustrated by the lack of information about Dr. Weiner’s departure. Please know that he was swiftly and decisively removed from patient care as soon as there was proof that patients were harmed.
Since his removal, board-certified oncologists and other physicians have been conducting thorough reviews of every Cancer Treatment Center (CTC) patient to ensure they are receiving the most appropriate care from the right specialist or primary care provider. We prioritized these reviews to focus first on patients actively undergoing cancer treatment and those with the most serious diagnoses. To date, several patients have had changes made in their care to correct or improve their treatment plans.
This has been a monumental task at a time when our bandwidth is severely limited by the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic on our workforce and operations. We have not been able to conduct these reviews and proactively contact every patient as quickly as we hoped. I am truly sorry for that.
Today, we can confidently say our oncology patients are receiving safe and appropriate care in our Cancer Treatment Center. We are aggressively recruiting new permanent medical oncologists to join our community. Until then, we are partnering with experienced oncologists from other communities and health systems to ensure patients’ needs are being met. We’re also working closely with St. Peter’s Health Radiation Oncologist Dr. Andrew Cupino and his team who are highly respected among their peers throughout the region. They will be instrumental in building a gold standard oncology program.
Please know, there are incredibly talented, good and trustworthy physicians, administrators and board members at the helm of St. Peter’s as we work our way through this. The magnitude of Dr. Weiner’s violations is staggering. Under the direction of our current administrative and medical staff leadership, we’ve implemented numerous quality management processes and clinical and operational safeguards. These practices are part of our endeavor to become gold standard for our community and enabled us to identify and address this serious situation. This includes transitioning inpatient oncology care to attending hospitalist physicians, which is the unequivocal standard of care throughout the country and promotes greater visibility and collaboration among physicians in treating patients with complex care needs.
Although I never want to have to deliver news like this, I can assure you that as we talk with each patient and help them understand their next steps, many are relieved and share they are comfortable with the transition. Of course, some are frustrated and find the news extremely difficult to accept. I encourage all of you with questions to contact CTCfeedback@sphealth.org.
I especially want to call out our care team at the Cancer Treatment Center. Their unwavering focus on our patients while working through this difficult news is humbling and reassuring. We cannot thank them enough. Although we face this incredible challenge now, I’m confident our community’s oncology program will ultimately be stronger and better than ever before.
Wade C. Johnson, FACHE, is the CEO of St. Peter’s Health in Helena.
