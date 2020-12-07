St. Peter's CEO: Oncologist's removal has been difficult for us all

To our patients, their loved ones, and members of our community,

The past several weeks and the decision to part ways with Dr. Tom Weiner have been difficult for all of us. I am writing today because, as promised, we have more information we can share.

Numerous concerns about the care Dr. Tom Weiner provided to patients have been brought to the attention of St. Peter’s Health Administration. The issues we have identified include the following: harm that was caused to patients by receiving treatments, including chemotherapy, that were not clinically indicated or necessary; failure to meet state and federal laws associated with the prescribing of narcotics; failure to refer patients to other specialists for appropriate treatments; and failure to meet requirements associated with clinical documentation.

After extensive review of these concerns and consultation with medical and legal experts, we expect authorities will investigate these concerns and we will cooperate fully. We understand many people have been frustrated by the lack of information about Dr. Weiner’s departure. Please know that he was swiftly and decisively removed from patient care as soon as there was proof that patients were harmed.

