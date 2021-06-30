Southwest Montana’s natural, cultural riches deserve protection

Blue ribbon headwaters and rivers, vast areas of exceptional wildlife habitat, and more than 12,000 years of human history make southwest Montana one of the richest natural and cultural pockets of Montana.
Indeed, history flows through this landscape like the headwaters of the Missouri River. Here, the Salish lived and hunted for centuries before encountering Lewis and Clark on their expedition west in 1805. The Shoshone, Blackfeet, Gros Ventre, Assiniboine, Cree and Crow also lived and hunted in the area, leaving, as the Salish did, records on the landscape of how they lived and what they valued. The Nez Perce traveled through here when they were fleeing the U.S. Army in 1877, their route now commemorated as the Nez Perce National Historic Trail. A history of mining has left an austere collection of ghost towns, cabins and homesteads that tells the stories of boom and bust.
But the area keeps enduring threats that keep alerting us to the fact that so much of what makes southwest Montana so rich is unprotected. That includes the area’s stellar wildlife habitat and its clean and cold headwaters and rivers, all of which sustain our way of life, trout populations, and our $7.1 billion outdoor recreation economy. That includes artifacts and archaeological sites of bygone eras peppered throughout the region.
In 2018, the BLM came alarmingly close to auctioning off over 75,000 acres of public land for industrial oil and gas development and fracking. Thirteen thousand of these acres were in the watersheds of the Big Hole and Beaverhead Rivers. This kind of development could have been ruinous for our water resources, fisheries and local economies.
Public lands and our headwaters deserve so much better than this, especially those lands with a history and natural beauty as rich and abundant as we have in southwest Montana.
Montanans deserve so much better as well. We deserve the chance to shape our future so that it continues to hold what we now cherish.
It's clear that public land management plans are inadequate and have to address the natural and cultural assets of this special place. The Bureau of Land Management, which manages 893,800 surface acres of public land and 1.3 million acres of subsurface mineral acres of public resources in our corner of the state, last revised its management plan for the Dillon Planning Area in 2006. We live in a drastically different time now than we did then, and that management plan simply cannot keep up with the needs and demands of today and beyond.
Don't believe they’re inadequate?
Consider the insufficient conservation designations for wildlife habitat in places like the Tendoy Mountains, where elk and bighorn sheep are threatened by an existing oil and gas lease. There, a mineral leaseholder is actively pursuing an exploratory well that the holder hopes will lead to commercial, large-scale oil and gas development in the Tendoys.
Or consider the time in 2018 when BLM blindsided Montanans by proposing opening up the Big Hole watershed to hydraulic fracturing.
Soon, the Department of the Interior will release a report following a monthslong review of the federal oil and gas leasing program.
The report will surely detail the many ways our leasing practices are outdated and inefficient, failing to adequately protect public lands and clean water. The outdated management plan is in lockstep with these woefully inadequate and downright wasteful policies that waste precious agency time, instead of investing BLM resources into managing what makes this area so special: its cultural values, wildlife habitat, recreation opportunities and cold, clean water that supports fisheries and downstream agriculture.
It's time past time to take a fresh approach and revise the management of these special places to ensure that Montanans can shape the future of this place we revere, we depend on, and we do not want to lose for lack of foresight.
Wade Fellin is the owner and outfitter of Big Hole Lodge in Wise River. He is also the program director of the organization, Upper Missouri Waterkeeper.