Someone you know has experienced domestic violence

Although domestic and sexual violence can happen to anyone, it is much more common for women and girls to be victims. Moreover, the stigma and lack of services for boys who experience sexual violence makes it even less likely that such incidents will be reported. According to savethechildren.org, “traditional gender norms around masculinity will likely affect whether boys access mental health services, as well as how boys are treated by service providers when they do report sexual violence.” These traditional gender norms also contribute to the violence experienced by LGBTQ members of our community, as well as contribute to their reluctance to report these crimes.