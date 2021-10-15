“You throw like a girl.” “Let’s kill some time.”
This month, for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we at The Friendship Center are highlighting those seemingly innocuous things that we say and the media we consume that add up in a big way to contribute to a “culture of abuse.” Gender-based violence is rooted in these harmful norms and attitudes, and we want our community to become more aware of it so we can break down the behaviors and media that contribute to the violence that we witness in our work everyday.
It may not be the easiest thing to acknowledge, but whether or not you realize it, someone you know has experienced domestic violence. We know the national statistics: one in four women and one in nine men is impacted by severe domestic violence. Our area is not immune.
In 2020 the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s Office reported 112 cases of sexual intercourse without consent, incest, or sexual assault. In 2019, they reported 23 incidences. This was a 387% increase in 2020 for the Sheriff’s Office alone. They also report a 270% increase in Partner/Family Member Assaults (PFMAs) from 2019 (66 incidences) to 2020 (244 incidences). Additionally, Helena Police Department responded to a 235 PFMAs and 87 sexual assaults in 2020.
Gender stereotypes and violence is woven into our lives in ways that we don’t notice because it’s become “normalized.”
Although domestic and sexual violence can happen to anyone, it is much more common for women and girls to be victims. Moreover, the stigma and lack of services for boys who experience sexual violence makes it even less likely that such incidents will be reported. According to savethechildren.org, “traditional gender norms around masculinity will likely affect whether boys access mental health services, as well as how boys are treated by service providers when they do report sexual violence.” These traditional gender norms also contribute to the violence experienced by LGBTQ members of our community, as well as contribute to their reluctance to report these crimes.
None of us are immune from contributing to abuse culture, and the more I learn, the more I notice and see it everywhere. Abuse culture is woven into the fabric of our society so don’t vilify yourself or others. We invite you to take the first step with us and listen and observe. And if you are on Facebook or Instagram, join our community as we explore our “culture of abuse” throughout October.
Gina Boesdorfer is the executive director of The Friendship Center.