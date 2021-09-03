Some thoughts on what the Bible has to offer

Steve Bostrom’s column concerning the younger generation’s ignorance of the Bible was very interesting.
In light of his article, I would like to ask, “Why? Why don’t people read the Bible?”
The public schools and, sadly, even many church denominations teach that the Bible is a book of myths and is irrelevant. People want to know, “What’s in it for me if I read it?” I have read and studied the Bible since childhood. Here’s what’s in it for you:
Truth. Archaeology is filled with evidence of the accuracy of the Bible. On a purely physical evidence level, it offers evidence of Biblical truth. But it offers more. It tells us we are in a spiritual battle between God and the devil, between pure good and pure evil, and all the in-betweens.
It tells us we live in a 4-D world, not in 3-D.
The fourth dimension is spiritual — angels and demons, God and Satan and the human soul. We were designed to function in a 4-D universe, not in 3-D.
Our souls were designed for eternity, not just time. The Bible teaches us how to live with the fourth dimension in view. You instinctively know your life has meaning! Hold onto that truth.
Security. Those who have enough wealth in this world to live comfortably often base their security on money. But when money fails, they fall apart, for their security fails. Those who have close-knit families often place their security in that emotional support. But when the family is gone, so is security.
The God of the Holy Bible offers a security that never fails. Though everything around us changes, God does not. When we belong to God through believing in Jesus, God the Son, we have indestructible security. God’s heart toward those who love and trust him is exemplified in Jeremiah 29:11—“For I know the plans I have for you,” says the Lord, “They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.”
Hope. If you want to find a future and a hope beyond the struggles of this life, find a New Living Translation Bible. Before reading, with sincerity say this aloud: “God, if you are there, show me.” Then begin reading in the Book of Matthew and read through the Book of Jude. That is the first place to read in order to find answers to the fourth dimension in your life.
What’s in it for you? A future and a hope.
Sheri Schofield is author of the book “God? Where Are You?”