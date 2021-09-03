Some thoughts on what the Bible has to offer

Steve Bostrom’s column concerning the younger generation’s ignorance of the Bible was very interesting.

In light of his article, I would like to ask, “Why? Why don’t people read the Bible?”

The public schools and, sadly, even many church denominations teach that the Bible is a book of myths and is irrelevant. People want to know, “What’s in it for me if I read it?” I have read and studied the Bible since childhood. Here’s what’s in it for you:

Truth. Archaeology is filled with evidence of the accuracy of the Bible. On a purely physical evidence level, it offers evidence of Biblical truth. But it offers more. It tells us we are in a spiritual battle between God and the devil, between pure good and pure evil, and all the in-betweens.

It tells us we live in a 4-D world, not in 3-D.

The fourth dimension is spiritual — angels and demons, God and Satan and the human soul. We were designed to function in a 4-D universe, not in 3-D.

Our souls were designed for eternity, not just time. The Bible teaches us how to live with the fourth dimension in view. You instinctively know your life has meaning! Hold onto that truth.