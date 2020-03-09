Some Carroll College faculty members offer support for drag show

The voices of faculty were excluded in the Independent Record coverage of the canceled drag show at Carroll College. In addition, a recent letter to the editor accused student organizers of being “bullies.” We, a group of Carroll faculty, feel compelled to share our views about this issue with the wider Helena community.
First, we applaud the students who advocated for this event. The Gay Straight Alliance took the lead, attempting to convey a message of inclusivity, and they were joined by many others. Throughout the process, they demonstrated maturity, thoughtfulness, positivity and compassion. These students exemplify the promise in Carroll’s Mission Statement to welcome “all persons of good will” and to support the dignity and “equality of opportunity” for all, especially “individuals or groups who are marginalized.” Jesus also calls us to welcome all: “I was a stranger and you welcomed me” (Matt 25:35).
Carroll administration censored the drag show because it raised concerns about the “fit” between such an event and our mission as a Catholic College. We strongly disagree with this decision. Academic freedom is the primary obligation of a Catholic college.
Carroll’s Mission Statement strongly affirms its “commitment to the principle of freedom of inquiry.” Our Academic Freedom Policy upholds “freedom of inquiry in all learning environments at Carroll.” St. John Paul II, in Ex corde Ecclesiae, wrote that Catholic colleges must engage with “the aspirations and contradictions of modern culture.” As Notre Dame President, the Rev. John Jenkins, has stated, “There must be room in a university for expressions that do not accord with Catholic teaching.”
Committed to freedom of inquiry, a Catholic college is precisely the place where official Church teaching is put into conversation with the most recent research in neuroscience, biology, philosophy, gender studies and all other academic disciplines. A Catholic college must engage with, rather than avoid, the controversies in contemporary culture, including issues of gender identity.
The GSA planned the drag show to offer a fun, inclusive and educational experience. We join our wonderful students in advocating for genuine inclusivity and academic freedom on our campus. These values are at the heart of our mission at Carroll College.
Leslie Angel, Psychology (11 years teaching at Carroll)
Debra Bernardi, English (22 years)
D J Cash, History (7 years)
Patricia Christian, Sociology (4 years)
Jamie Dolan, Sociology (12 years)
Jeanette Fregulia, History (13 years)
Patricia Heiser, Earth Science (7 years)
Charlotte Jones, Communication Studies (26 years)
Dean Pavlakis, History (5 years)
Erik Pratt, Political Science (30 years)
Elvira Roncalli, Philosophy (15 years)
Alexis Rincon, Spanish (25 years)
Kay Satre, English (29 years)
Brandon Sheafor, Biology (10 years)
Kyle Strode, Chemistry (20 years)
Lauri Travis, Anthropology (18 years)