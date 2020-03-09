Some Carroll College faculty members offer support for drag show

The voices of faculty were excluded in the Independent Record coverage of the canceled drag show at Carroll College. In addition, a recent letter to the editor accused student organizers of being “bullies.” We, a group of Carroll faculty, feel compelled to share our views about this issue with the wider Helena community.

First, we applaud the students who advocated for this event. The Gay Straight Alliance took the lead, attempting to convey a message of inclusivity, and they were joined by many others. Throughout the process, they demonstrated maturity, thoughtfulness, positivity and compassion. These students exemplify the promise in Carroll’s Mission Statement to welcome “all persons of good will” and to support the dignity and “equality of opportunity” for all, especially “individuals or groups who are marginalized.” Jesus also calls us to welcome all: “I was a stranger and you welcomed me” (Matt 25:35).

Carroll administration censored the drag show because it raised concerns about the “fit” between such an event and our mission as a Catholic College. We strongly disagree with this decision. Academic freedom is the primary obligation of a Catholic college.