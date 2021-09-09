Some 9/11 toxic leftovers

Sept. 11, 2001, was one of those days, like Nov. 22, 1963, when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. Most Americans alive in 1963 can remember the exact moment they heard that JFK had been shot. It is seared into their memories. So, too, with 9/11. We mostly saw it rather than heard it. But no one in America will ever forget the images.

It is said that on November 22, 1963, America lost its innocence. As we cruised through the post WWII period, even with Soviet competition, we believed America always stood for what was right and could accomplish anything. Our innocence was shattered that day.

Now, 20 years after 9/11, it’s worth thinking about what that tragic day means for America and Americans. Initially, it meant amazing and unprecedented unity and cohesiveness. We united behind President Bush as he stood on the rubble and said that we would exact justice on the perpetrators. Most of us unified further when Bush exhibited true leadership as he told us, notwithstanding who was flying the 9/11 airplanes, that not every Muslim was an enemy and that we needed to be a welcoming America for all who believed in liberty and freedom, whatever their religion, race or their country of origin. Part of that unprecedented unity was frittered away as Bush/Cheney attacked Iraq under false pretenses. And the rest was further diminished by an evolving political tribalism enhanced by 9/11’s role in the growth of fear and hatred.