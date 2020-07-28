So you think you want to home school this year?

What is home schooling?

• Home schooling is a lifestyle. It is not school at home where you have a desk in the spare room along with a chalkboard. Some people do have a designated area to do school, but many families do their schoolwork around the house. Your home school day could include music, chores, a cooking lesson, or learning how to chop wood along with the regular academic requirements. It can happen any time of the day or night. You have to be ready and willing to dedicate most of your time to your children.

• Home schooling doesn’t have to be just mom doing all the work. Both parents and grandparents have skills and can help guide and educate your children.

• Home schooling is fully taking charge of your wholehearted child. You have to find opportunities to meet their needs.

• Home schooling is hard and disciplined work. The work of sticking to a schedule, even when no one in your family wants to, is hard. You have to follow through on assignments, even if that means sitting with your child until they get it done.

• Home schooling can be expensive, depending on your curriculum choices. But, there are families out there willing to sell gently used materials to you. HACHE also has an extensive library for member’s use.