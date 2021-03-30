SNAP is a tested and effective anti-hunger program

At Helena Food Share we are feeling so appreciative for the support of the community in 2020. That support has ensured that we could meet the increased need for food by individuals and families impacted physically and economically by the COVID-19 pandemic. In meeting these needs through the past year, we are reminded of the importance our work has for seniors living on fixed incomes, for low-wage workers -- many who’ve been essential workers all year -- who don’t have enough paycheck to cover necessities like rent, food, and medicine, and for children growing up in households with too little nutritious food to fuel their healthy development.

Food insecurity, while greatly amplified in the past year, was too high even before the pandemic and will continue far after our communities return to normal. We have had numerous reminders of how many families are just one financial setback away from needing assistance getting food. Throughout the year, new customers have shared why they are now coming to Helena Food Share. Most had never thought they would be relying on food assistance to make ends meet. Some had their employment reduced or eliminated. Others, taking in family members who can no longer afford their homes due to unemployment or illness, find they are now feeding more than their income can support. The choice to come to the pantry for the first time instead of a grocery store is difficult for anyone. Our goal is to make them feel welcome, provide the food they need, and let them know we are one of many resources as they work to reestablish their lives.