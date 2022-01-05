Smith got the mine; Schneiders got the shaft

Even after sentencing, the Rodney Robert Smith case doesn’t pass the smell test.

As Judge Seeley stated at Smith’s sentencing hearing, she was between a rock and a hard place. Typically, the sentencing judge is stuck with whatever plea agreement (or sweetheart deal, in this case) is reached between the defendant and the state. That was the case here. So, Judge Seeley should not be criticized. Smith’s prosecution and ridiculously inadequate sentence is owned by the attorney general.

The Lewis and Clark County Attorney’s Office is probably one of most experienced and competent in the state. When County Attorney Leo Gallagher charged Smith with felony assault and various misdemeanors, he, as the prosecutor, had to have probable cause to do so, by statue, section 46-11-201 MCA, and under Montana Rule of Professional Conduct 3.8a. Gallagher would not have charged Smith as he did if he was not satisfied he could prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

AG General Counsel Derek Oestreicher’s conclusion that he could not prove some of the charges leaves one questioning what actually motivated the AG’s decision. That there might have been disputed facts is no reason; in most criminal cases there are disputed facts. And, as Judge Seeley pointed out, Smith could have been convicted on the testimony of one of the two victims alone without any other evidence.

Moreover, Oestreicher’s statement that the concealed-carry charges were based on laws repealed three months after Smith committed the alleged criminal acts with which he was charged makes little sense either; conduct violating a criminal statute is not automatically exonerated by the later repeal of the statute.

Perhaps Oestreicher’s decisions were the result of his apparent lack of any actual prosecutorial experience. All that aside it is troubling that the Attorney General’s Office cut a sweetheart deal with Smith and, thereby, prevented a jury trial that would have allowed the citizens of Lewis and Clark County to listen to the evidence, judge the credibility of witnesses, and determine the truth one way or the other. County voters elect their county attorney to prosecute cases in their county, not the attorney general. We don’t know why Smith got special treatment, and we don’t know who will be the next criminal who garners the attorney general’s favor or why.

Moreover, John and Jessie Schneider, the victims, deserved to have their day in court, and to have their fellow citizens determine the guilt or innocence of the individual who allegedly assaulted and traumatized them and raised havoc in their business — when they were following the law.

According to news reports, Mr. Schneider stated that when he voiced concern to General Counsel Oestreicher that he, as an innocent victim, was being treated unfairly, Oestreicher laughed at him on the phone. Indeed, the Schneiders were never consulted; rather they were completely blindsided by the AG’s handling of Smith’s case.

This is all the more egregious because section 46-24-103 of the Montana Code specifically mandates that the attorney general “ensure that victims and witnesses of crime receive fair and proper treatment in the criminal justice system,” among other things.

Additionally, section 46-24-104, MCA requires that the prosecutor — here the attorney general — actually consult with the crime victims regarding the disposition of the case and, among other things, a plea bargain.

According to news reports and Schneider’s statements, it appears that, in the AG’s rush to let Smith off the hook, these statutory processes enacted to protect the rights of the victims like the Schneiders, were blatantly ignored. The Schneiders were victimized three times: once by Smith and then by the public officials that were statutorily required to protect their interests, and then a third time by some gun-nuts in Missoula who again threatened the Schneiders.

Here, Montana’s whole system for charging, prosecuting and trying criminal cases was hijacked by the Attorney General’s Office. The victims were three-times victimized and the alleged criminal skated for all intents and purposes.

In short, the AG’s office gave the lawbreaker, Smith, the mine and the law-abiding citizens, the Schneiders, the shaft.

James C. Nelson of Helena is a retired Montana Supreme Court justice.

