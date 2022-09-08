Small Modular Reactors offer a promising path toward a zero-carbon future

I wonder what Montana environmental groups like MEIC and Senate Democrats are so afraid of? Seems like these folks who are involved with the SJ-3 Legislative Study Committee led by Sen. Terry Gauthier want to block the demonstration of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) at Colstrip. This, despite the fact that SMRs offer a promising path toward a zero-carbon future and also have the support of many Colstrip residents and local politicians. Are these naysayers afraid that SMRs might just prove to be a huge success if given a chance?

So, just what ARE the promises of SMRs like the Natrium reactor that Wyoming plans to build, operate and demonstrate at a retiring coal-fired plant near Kemmerer, Wyoming?

Well first, they promise to revive coal communities by producing carbon-free electricity to replace "coal-by-wire" that states like California, Oregon, and Washington no longer want to purchase. They will also provide good, well-paying long-term jobs to replace those lost when coal operations cease.

Second, some SMRs can vary output to provide electricity when the wind doesn't blow and the sun doesn't shine. In other words, a way to compensate for the variable output of wind and solar without the need for expensive, complex storage systems that also have a carbon footprint to take into account.

Third, some SMRs, like Natrium, are designed to recycle wastes from existing nuclear power plants. This can become a source of "free" fuel for operating these reactors once there are sufficient numbers in operation to justify doing so. In other words, a waste-to-energy solution to climate change.

If these are the things Montana environmentalists and Senate Democrats are concerned about, then perhaps they should be made to realize that 50% of America's non-carbon electricity today is already being safely produced with nuclear. So, rather than obstruct efforts to demonstrate advanced reactor technologies, these naysayers should instead support a new zero-carbon future that includes wind, solar, geothermal, AND nuclear.