 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GUEST VIEW

Small Modular Reactors offer a promising path toward a zero-carbon future

  • 0

I wonder what Montana environmental groups like MEIC and Senate Democrats are so afraid of? Seems like these folks who are involved with the SJ-3 Legislative Study Committee led by Sen. Terry Gauthier want to block the demonstration of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) at Colstrip. This, despite the fact that SMRs offer a promising path toward a zero-carbon future and also have the support of many Colstrip residents and local politicians. Are these naysayers afraid that SMRs might just prove to be a huge success if given a chance?

So, just what ARE the promises of SMRs like the Natrium reactor that Wyoming plans to build, operate and demonstrate at a retiring coal-fired plant near Kemmerer, Wyoming?

Well first, they promise to revive coal communities by producing carbon-free electricity to replace "coal-by-wire" that states like California, Oregon, and Washington no longer want to purchase. They will also provide good, well-paying long-term jobs to replace those lost when coal operations cease.

People are also reading…

Second, some SMRs can vary output to provide electricity when the wind doesn't blow and the sun doesn't shine. In other words, a way to compensate for the variable output of wind and solar without the need for expensive, complex storage systems that also have a carbon footprint to take into account.

Third, some SMRs, like Natrium, are designed to recycle wastes from existing nuclear power plants. This can become a source of "free" fuel for operating these reactors once there are sufficient numbers in operation to justify doing so. In other words, a waste-to-energy solution to climate change.

If these are the things Montana environmentalists and Senate Democrats are concerned about, then perhaps they should be made to realize that 50% of America's non-carbon electricity today is already being safely produced with nuclear. So, rather than obstruct efforts to demonstrate advanced reactor technologies, these naysayers should instead support a new zero-carbon future that includes wind, solar, geothermal, AND nuclear.

Bob Balhiser is a retired engineer with an interest in clean energy solutions. He recently authored the SJ-3 Legislative Study Resolution on advanced reactor systems to provide a carbon-free, clean energy future for Colstrip.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mark Weisbrot: Workers should end GOP minority rule

Mark Weisbrot: Workers should end GOP minority rule

In 2021, just 10.3 percent of American workers were members of unions, less than half the proportion we had four decades prior. This collapse in union membership didn’t happen in Canada -- it occurred in the United States for reasons specific to this country, including unpleasant changes in labor law and the practices of corporations that have taken place here over the last 40 years.

Lynn Schmidt: An election system designed to excuse officials from responding to constituents

Lynn Schmidt: An election system designed to excuse officials from responding to constituents

If an employee was completely unresponsive to her or his employer, the employee would likely not have a job for very long. Unfortunately, this is not the case in politics. Americans’ approval rating of the job Congress is doing has fallen to 18%, yet in the 2020 general election, 93% of incumbents nationwide won their reelection bids. Our political system is so broken that elected officials are not motivated to be responsive or accountable.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News