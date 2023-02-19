If you’re looking for a sound investment, it’s hard to find one with a better return than in our Helena Public Schools.

Helena’s teachers are among the state’s best. In fact, of the 21 educators who earned the well-recognized and respected achievement of National Board Certification in Montana over the past year, 17 teach in Helena Public Schools.

Our high school juniors, meanwhile, consistently score among the highest in the state in assessment testing — ready to succeed at college or to start good-paying trade careers right out of high school. Beyond the classroom, students are also involved in extracurricular activities — from sports, to student government, to speech and debate — where they find opportunities to discover and develop their full potential.

Even if you didn’t attend a public school or send your child to one, you likely have benefitted many times over from the Helena Public Schools graduates who make our community tick — doctors, builders, accountants, mechanics, coworkers or — if you own a business — your own employees.

Helena has a proud history of educating our children, one generation supporting the next. But what it takes to educate a future citizen — to prepare a child for life — is much more costly than it was 20 or even 10 years ago. In addition to the effects of inflation, today’s schools must provide classroom technology, security measures, and other demands that weren’t even a consideration a decade ago. While this is an extremely worthwhile commitment, it is also an increasingly expensive adventure.

Helena, like other AA school districts across Montana, is working to address a significant budget shortfall. We’ve seen it coming and have made proactive fiscally responsible budget changes, such as creating early retirement incentives and building up a reserve savings account. These actions have helped and allowed us to carefully consider alternatives, but the forecast budget deficit is becoming more dire.

I emphasize fiscal responsibility because the district will ask the Helena community this spring for continued support of our community schools. Voters will be asked in the May 2 school election to renew our 10-year Building Reserve Levies. These levies are the sole source of funding for the safe upkeep of school facilities.

Renewal of our building reserve fund allows for the continued care and maintenance of district buildings and properties. This is NOT a new levy, but simply a renewal of an existing historical funding source. The total cost of this levy for an owner of a $200,000 home is $4.48/month. Please note that taxes are based on your home’s assessed value, not on the market value of your home.

The ballot will also include an Elementary General Fund Levy that pays for basic elementary school operations and programming — paying for teachers and paraeducators, textbooks, instructional materials, arts, career and technical education, and extracurricular activities. The amount of the Elementary General Fund Levy will be known in the coming weeks, pending finalization of enrollment counts and other forthcoming budgetary information.

These levies won’t cover all of the upcoming shortfall. However they are essential in order to help establish a healthy financial future for Helena Public Schools while minimizing the impact to staff and students. I recognize that budgets are tight, and are especially difficult to manage for those of you on a fixed income. But, I hope you will join me in supporting our public schools as it is an investment that is guaranteed to pay dividends as we educate the next generation.

In the months to come we’ll continue to keep our community informed as we tighten our budget belts and evaluate every possible avenue to increase revenues and cut costs. I also encourage citizens to participate in our budget process, as each of us is a co-owner in our public schools. The district website offers a reader-friendly “Citizen’s Guide to the Helena Public Schools Budget” as well as the district’s financial audits, which are consistently clean. To get started, visit helenaschools.org/departments/business-finance/ and see the blue menus on the right side of the page.

Thank you in advance for supporting these levies. With your help I am confident that Helena Public Schools will emerge from this difficult financial challenge as a top notch school district.