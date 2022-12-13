Siobhan Hathhorn: Helena Public School District is committed to keeping community informed

As board chair of one of our community’s most important institutions — our public schools — I believe that fiscal transparency is essential to maintaining trust with the public we serve. And so, I feel that a guest opinion in the Nov. 17 edition of the Independent Record warrants a response.

Writer Chris Cargill, president and CEO of Idaho-based Mountain States Policy Center, asks the reader if they have “ever tried to read a school district budget? Often, they are a maze of numbers and legal jargon — if you can even find them. Depending on the district, they can be hidden on websites, and only accessible if you know where to look.”

That is not the situation in Helena. Your school district’s finances are readily available to you, in as little or as much detail as you like. You’ll find links directly to these documents one-click deep on our district website: helenaschools.org. From the homepage, click on the “Board of Trustees” icon (look for the image of the compass). You’ll be taken to our board of trustees landing page where, in the blue menu to the right (opposite the trustee photos) you’ll find links to “A Citizen’s Guide to the Helena Public Schools Budget,” as well as the district’s “Business & Finance Reports.” These documents are also available on the site’s Business & Finance landing page: helenaschools.org/departments/business-finance/

These reports are for you, the taxpayer, the parent, the citizen, which is why the district makes sure they are easy to find.

In his guest opinion, Cargill also shares his concern about the complexity of school finances. “Unless they have an accounting degree, the average parent or taxpayer cannot take the time to read through and understand all the details,” Cargill writes. “School leaders know this.”

Although much of what Cargill writes is not grounded in fact, I do agree with his statement that “School leaders know this” — school finances are complex. Most budget complexities are out of the district’s control. We receive funding from multiple local, state and federal sources, and that funding is based on a variety of factors, including enrollment and the income levels of the populations we serve. Furthermore, finance reporting practices are strictly dictated by outside agencies. The inherent complexity of school budgets is why Superintendent Weltz and his team proactively created the “Citizen’s Guide to the Helena Public Schools Budget,” and posted it to the Helena Public Schools website in October.

School finance documents are not typically considered an exciting read, but they are important because they show where Helena citizens’ highly-valued tax dollars are spent. I encourage you to carve out a few minutes this winter to explore your school district’s finances. I’m confident that a quick read of “Citizen’s Guide to the Helena Public Schools Budget,” will leave you with a solid understanding of Helena Public Schools’ funding sources, who is responsible for these funds, and how they are spent. With this information, you’ll be well-prepared to review the district’s annual budgets. If you wish to take a deeper dive, the district’s legally required annual audit reports provide insights on budget trends, salaries for various classes of employees and budget forecasts.

The Helena Public Schools Central Office staff is happy to assist you with any questions you may have. Contact us at 406-324-2002 or helenamtschools@helenaschools.org.

I also encourage you to attend our monthly board of trustees meetings online or in person. Meeting schedules and agendas are available on the board of trustees landing page. The board and administration are currently focusing on the district’s significant budget shortfall, and finance will be a focus of our meetings in the months to come.

Montana’s public schools belong to everyone, and the Helena Public School District is committed to keeping our community well-informed.