Shoulder seasons not meant for public lands

Elk population objectives for hunting districts throughout the state were established more than 16 years ago and have yet to be adjusted. During that period much has changed regarding landownership, landowner tolerance, elk numbers and habitat conditions. In the hunting districts where the changes are being proposed hunter access is heavily restricted to those willing to pay, in those instances our public elk have become a financial commodity to outfitters and landowners. When those objectives were originally established it was primarily one of landowners trying to balance their livestock operations with public elk use.

Finally, elk are incredibly mobile and move across the landscape without regard to landownership, finding secure locations where hunter pressure is limited. Opening of National Forest lands to shoulder season hunting will compound the problem private landowners have by pushing elk back onto private lands. It would be best to stay with localized solutions such as game damage hunts to unacceptably high elk numbers, and not districtwide solutions.

While the problem is complex and divisive, solutions are within reach. That includes the Elk Management Plan that Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is preparing. The planning process is well under way with a citizens advisory group providing basic objectives and guidelines that the Fish and Wildlife Commission has already approved.