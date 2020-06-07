Sheriff's office condemns Minneapolis officer's actions

Many of you watched in horror and disbelief of an unanswerable action by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, a few days ago.
Early indications from the video are that George Floyd died at the hands of a police officer whose actions have no excuse or explanation. He will be tried in court and will be held accountable.
I and my office want you to know that we do not and will not condone this type of use of force. May the family of George Floyd accept our sincere condolences.
We, sworn and non-sworn officers, are peace officers first and foremost. We use the necessary force to stop a dangerous or potentially dangerous incident from escalating. We train continuously to use the right amount of force. There is not a culture of excessive use of force in our ranks. All individuals are looked at for their situation, not privilege or race.
We use our Crisis Intervention Training for individuals who are having a mental health crisis, remembering that our approach to you sets the stage of how you may feel about letting us help before any violence happens.
We derive our arrest power from the Constitution, we the people, by the people and for the people.
Any person may protest, and that is your right guaranteed by the First Amendment. Please don’t judge all peace officers, who are your neighbors, friends and relatives, by this one horrendous incident.
If there's one thing that a good cop hates more than anything, it's a bad cop.
Please know that Montanans have great expectations from their peace officers: Never violate public trust and if you do, you WILL be held accountable; treat our bosses with respect; and always remember that compassion and courage are two of our seven core values. You expect us to hold ourselves to a higher standard of conduct and step in when another officer is behaving unethically.
As events unfold and more facts become known, we will be sure to use the lessons learned from this incident to be a more effective and more compassionate law enforcement entity.
Leo C. Dutton is Lewis and Clark County's sheriff-coroner.
