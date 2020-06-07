Sheriff's office condemns Minneapolis officer's actions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many of you watched in horror and disbelief of an unanswerable action by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, a few days ago.

Early indications from the video are that George Floyd died at the hands of a police officer whose actions have no excuse or explanation. He will be tried in court and will be held accountable.

I and my office want you to know that we do not and will not condone this type of use of force. May the family of George Floyd accept our sincere condolences.

We, sworn and non-sworn officers, are peace officers first and foremost. We use the necessary force to stop a dangerous or potentially dangerous incident from escalating. We train continuously to use the right amount of force. There is not a culture of excessive use of force in our ranks. All individuals are looked at for their situation, not privilege or race.

We use our Crisis Intervention Training for individuals who are having a mental health crisis, remembering that our approach to you sets the stage of how you may feel about letting us help before any violence happens.

We derive our arrest power from the Constitution, we the people, by the people and for the people.