Sheila Hogan: Resolution for the new year: Focus first on Montanans

With the New Year and the start of the 2023 legislative session, it is vital that citizens hold their state government accountable. While Republicans currently control the governor’s office and Legislature, all elected officials have an obligation to govern responsibly and Montana Democrats support policies that strengthen our freedoms, promote fairness and help families across our state.

We hope to have an ongoing dialogue with you, the owners of our state government, about what’s best for Montana. We believe that all elected officials are answerable to the public.

What follows are several questions citizens should ask in the coming days and months to measure whether the governor and Legislature truly are delivering for the workers, families and retirees of Montana.

Did the governor and Legislature advance and protect the freedom and privacy of Montanans?

Privacy rights have been enshrined in the Montana Constitution for 50 years and are critical to limiting government intrusion and protecting our liberties.

No one benefits from the government overreach into our private lives that Republicans have proposed. Health care decisions must remain private and be made by individuals and their families with their doctors.

Do their policies promote fairness?

Last July, Democrats led the way by proposing tax cuts for Montanans and their families that were permanent and focused on workers, retirees and small businesses. Be wary of Republican plans that sell tax changes but mostly benefit the wealthy and large corporations.

The governor’s policies to attract out-of-staters are helping drive up Montana’s cost of living and we must make sure that any tax changes benefit Montanans first.

Have the governor and Legislature helped families?

Families across Montana are under more strain than ever before and we need policies that create opportunities for families rather than holding them back.

For example, there’s a shortage of child care in every single Montana county, harming workers, kids and the businesses that need employees to operate and grow. Also, the recent closure of nearly a dozen nursing homes harms our elderly and families trying to make ends meet. Families need help so they can work and take care of their loved ones.

Did they help communities and protect the Montana we know and love?

Montana is changing but we can take important steps to help communities adapt and thrive. The state must work with counties, towns and cities to make sure they have the right tools for safety in their neighborhoods.

Another issue is housing. We must take meaningful steps, not just repeat slogans, that help provide the workforce, materials, regulatory reforms, infrastructure and financial incentives necessary to build homes that Montanans can afford.

In addition, Montana’s incredible public lands and recreation make our state second to none. Our right to a clean and healthy environment protects our well-being as well as many of our jobs and must not be squandered.

Have the governor and Legislature maintained an independent judiciary essential to preventing political abuse by government?

Providing checks and balances on government power is vital to protect Montanans’ rights and a strong separation of powers is included in both the United States and Montana constitutions. Independent judges, directly elected by citizens, are indispensable to justice for all.

Montana Democrats believe this legislative session should create opportunity for all Montanans to work toward their goals for themselves, their families, and their businesses. It’s going to take hard work but is well worth the effort and elected officials should be held accountable. Your government should be working for you, not anyone else.