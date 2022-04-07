Sharon Peterson: Giving COVID-19 vaccines formulas to other countries could have negative impact on bioscience industry

Last year, the World Trade Organization (WTO) proposed that biotechnology companies, including some in Montana, be required to give their formulas for COVID-19 vaccines to countries that aren’t as advanced as the U.S. in developing these technologies. The Biden administration has supported this proposal, but we have deep concerns about it.

Montana has a vibrant and growing biotech sector, and we are noted around the country for our successes in research and product development. We are increasingly attracting investors and innovators who want to live and work here. The WTO proposal will place an unfair burden on the ability of our biotech enterprises to thrive.

On the surface, this approach sounds like a noble and humanitarian gesture — and typical of the way Montanans reach out to help others. Before becoming too engaged in the idea, however, let’s look more deeply at a few of the possible outcomes — especially those related to the research and innovations that made these vaccines possible in record time and on a global scale.

For vaccine technology to be passed to another country, a TRIPs waiver is needed. TRIPs stands for Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights. Companies that led the way — some based in Montana — and invested huge sums of money in research and development of vaccines would be waiving their privileged production information and rights to their intellectual property.

This comes at a time when some countries have requested delays in vaccine donations because they don’t have the resources to get shots into the arms of their citizens. For example, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recently asked that no more vaccines come to the continent until at least the third quarter of this year. The Africa CDC director reports that countries have enough vaccines, but they don’t have adequate systems in place to deliver them. And, just as we experience here, vaccine hesitancy is a significant issue that needs to be overcome.

Yes, we care deeply about protecting the health of people around the world. The omicron variant has shown us that we must remain vigilant and do all we can to achieve higher vaccination rates in all counties. That’s why the U.S. has pledged to donate up to 1 billion doses of vaccine worldwide by 2023. It’s simply the right thing to do.

However, what we do next must be thoughtful and fair. Before infringing on the intellectual property rights of U.S. companies by implementing an ill-advised TRIPs waiver, let’s consider whether successful health outcomes aren’t better achieved by first addressing other challenges, such as the supply and distribution chains that move vaccines from the lab to the clinic. The companies that succeeded in distributing vaccines over the past two years have huge, time-tested supply networks. That’s not the case in the countries that would likely receive vaccine formulas and other intellectual property as the result of a TRIPs waiver. Simply giving a formula does nothing to address the ability to vaccinate a larger number of people.

The decisions we make today can have an impact on policies for future pandemics. We urge the WTO and the Biden administration to step back and evaluate if this proposal actually results in an effective process for fighting the virus.

Sharon Peterson is the executive director of Montana BioScience Alliance in Billings.

