Sharla Tester: I am not fighting cancer alone, and no Montanan should

The drive from Big Sandy to Great Falls is awfully familiar to our family. Jon drives those 70-some miles twice a week as he travels between our farm and the Senate. Often we drive together—for farm parts, haircuts, you name it. The drive is second nature. But lately, it has taken on a new meaning.

Because in early spring of this year, I was diagnosed with breast cancer.

I found the cancer as many women do, with a lump. But I had a bit of a head start: breast cancer runs in my family – both my grandmothers had breast cancer, and my grandmother on my mother’s side, my mother, my sister, myself, and my daughter all have the same breast cancer gene. The knowledge that it’s genetic has helped serve as preventative medicine for our family— once I knew I was likely to get it, it empowered me to know what to look for and get screened regularly.

Cancer doesn’t discriminate between gender or age, and breast cancer is no exception.

Men get it too, and it isn’t shameful to talk about it, because men need to be aware of their own risk factors.

When it comes to breast cancer, monthly self-examinations are critical, because if caught early, it can save your life.