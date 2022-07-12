Separation of church and state

In the recent Dodd decision, the Supreme Court has not only abandoned its tradition of stare decisis, it is ignoring our country’s history. It’s clear that rolling back abortion protections denies women bodily autonomy. This fundamental right, that of self-ownership, was recognized by the Enlightenment philosophers as one of the key tenets of natural law; one that directly inspired the “inalienable rights” in our Declaration of Independence.

Just as importantly, this flawed ruling favors certain religious beliefs over others. While Catholics and some evangelical denominations may claim that life begins at conception, other Protestant denominations do not. In fact, the Baptists supported abortion rights in the 1970s, then they discovered that opposing them brought political power and changed positions in the Jerry Falwell era. Jewish tradition is also opposed to this interpretation. In fact, the state of Israel not only recognizes the right to abortion, the government pays for abortions with national health care.

Dodd and other recent decisions by the Supreme Court inserting religion into government show that the so-called originalism of the right-wing justices is a sham. The founders knew their history and made a conscious choice to separate church and state because favoring one religion over another led to violence, not only in Europe, but in the colonies themselves.

The Puritans, who fled religious persecution in Europe, were notorious persecutors themselves once they arrived in America. They would banish those whose beliefs didn’t match their own and went so far and to hang four Quakers to death for “heretical” beliefs. They wrote laws requiring church attendance under penalty of corporeal punishment or confinement. Given that just over 20% of Americans today attend church weekly, the majority of the country would be whipped or clapped in stocks if those laws existed today.

Even before the Puritans arrived, a Florida settlement of French Huguenots were wiped out in 1564 because they were “odious Lutherans.” As the colonies began to be settled, over half of them had official “state” religions, some of which changed as the population varied. For example, Maryland was originally founded as a Catholic refuge. However, after the English Civil War, Maryland governor Lord Baltimore lost control of the colony. Protestants then organized anti-Catholic militias, took control of the legislature, and banned Catholics from holding office. New York had similar bans in place and denied civil rights to Jews. Benedict Arnold listed the American alliance with “Catholic France” as a reason for betraying the colonies.

Even after 1776, Massachusetts law ruled that only Christians could hold public office. Catholics were, at least, considered Christian in that state, but they were required to renounce the Pope if elected. Delaware required an oath affirming belief in the doctrine of the Trinity, which disqualified some denominations.

It was because of this history that in 1789, the founders wrote into the Constitution both Article Four, “no religious test, shall ever be required”, and the First Amendment to the Bill of Rights, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

Today, despite a majority of Americans supporting Roe, a minority religious view has been forced on the entire country. Those who agree with that decision should consider what would happen if a different religious sect gained power and decided to force its views on them. The founders had sufficient foresight to do so. This Supreme Court has not.

Ross Nelson,

Helena