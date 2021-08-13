Senator Tester’s small business test

Consider the newly proposed “taxes at death.”

President Biden has proposed a second death tax by eliminating stepped-up basis and dramatically increasing capital gains taxes. These changes would become so unaffordable that a lot of Montana families would have to sell their family businesses just to pay the IRS.

Family-owned farms and ranches would be especially hard hit, since most of their value is wrapped up in assets such as land and equipment, not cash. The only place to get the money to pay soaring taxes is by selling the land and equipment. It’s almost the equivalent of giving away the family farm. As a farmer himself, Senator Tester has a firm grasp on how damaging this tax would be on family-owned businesses.

Another tax that could soon rise is the corporate tax rate. Under President Biden’s proposal, the corporate tax rate would increase by a third from 21% to 28%. At first glance, that may not seem to affect small businesses, but about 25% of Main Street job creators are actually organized as corporations. In fact, more than one million corporations earn less than $400,000 in business receipts, the small business population that President Biden promised to protect from tax increases during the presidential campaign.