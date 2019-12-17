As someone that has seen an entire country devolve into chaos and unimaginable violence due to outside actors influencing our domestic politics and elections, I feel the need to use my life experience to warn Montanans and Americans that we are walking a dangerous road. When you cut through all the noise about the Ukraine investigations and the impeachment inquiry that has followed, the distillation of the issue here is not whether President Trump did, in fact, use taxpayer funds to bribe a foreign government to launch politically motivated investigations into his political opponents or not, it is this; will we now say it is okay for foreign powers to influence our elections or not?
When I joined the United States armed forces, I took an oath to “support and defend the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” When I became a citizen, I repeated that oath along with renouncing any allegiance and fidelity to foreign actors or governments. I pledged both of those oaths as a covenant between myself, God, and America with only the understanding that someone who has seen the atrocities that can happen when countrymen turn on each other.
We may disagree with fellow Americans on specific policies or how we fix a host of problems that our country faces, but those disagreements are between Americans only and no matter how bad those fights get they never endanger our country or our Constitution in a way that the influence of foreign powers in our elections can. American politics, as set up by our founding fathers, is meant to be an adversarial practice, in which ambition is counteracted with ambition. This idea was enshrined in our Constitution through the separation of powers through various branches of government, but somehow in the struggle between ambitions some have forgotten this struggle should only be between Americans.
Those that do not recognize that allowing foreign governments to influence our politics will only divide us further are not upholding their oaths to protect and defend the Constitution, they dishonor those that have served, protected, spilled blood and paid the ultimate sacrifice in order to ensure America is governed by Americans and the Constitution.
Americans and Montanans deserve more of a response to this fundamental question of allowing foreign interference in our politics than an eye roll picture in a tweet. They deserve true debate and introspection. Which is why Sen. Daines should carefully weigh the evidence and vote for the best interests of America, not Russia, or President Trump, or Sen. McConnell. If he just falls into party line and votes as he's told this will only encourage those foreign governments that wish us harm to further divide and deceive us and will contribute to the decline of the grand American experiment in Constitutional Democracy.
When matters that affect the very foundations of our Constitution are being considered Sen. Daines could choose to encourage the Russians to interfere in our political process. If you think that is the correct path for America, if you truly believe that Sen Daines’ sycophantic view that one man is more important than the people he is supposed to represent, then exercise your right to vote for him. If you, like me, know that some matters are more important than your own political Party, please join me in protecting our country and Constitution.
Wilmot Collins is mayor of Helena and a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.
Don't let wingers off the hook...KEEP ASKING THE QUESTION:
If TRUMP is SO INNOCENT, why won't he and Moscow Mitch allow Trump's aids and appointees to testify in the senate?
Calls Daines and demand that he stand up for Justice. IF Trump is innocent then let him prove it like any other person on trial. The right complained endlessly about it not getting the chance to do so - so here it is.
This is their absolute chance to shut up every person on the left, including me. If Pompeo, Mulvaney (who said in an open news conference that of course there was a QUID PRO QUO) and Bolton, et. al. will back up trump and the right under oath...and with documentation too...then we will have to admit we were wrong.
If TRUMP is SO INNOCENT, why won't he and Moscow Mitch allow Trump's aids and appointees to testify in the senate?
It's time to IMPEACH that CSer.
We all know that if the GOP in the Senate could vote anonymously, Trump would be guilty of all crimes and would be GONE.
Mayor collins takes the low road again trying to influence an investigation. Don't let the facts get in your way mayor. Like how sHillary worked with Ukraine to attack Trump during the election. Or how Biden protected his son from investigation by threats of withholding funds unless Ukraine fired the prosecutor. Biden even bragged about it on video. Or how Obama withheld funds and military equipment. collins must be hoping for a cabinet position with Biden. Or how there is NO evidence that Trump used quid pro quo. Because all collings is doing is trying to influence Daines to vote the way collins wants. Is that jury tampering???
By the way really low using your military service to justify your bias and cloak it in loyalty.
Nice batch of lies Johnny...you make them up or just throw them up after plastering your head against the TV when Hannity was lying to you? So we don't let lies or sleeping dog lay undisturbed...let's debunked them all:
1. It been ABSOLUTELY DISPROVEN AT EVERY LEVEL that Hillary did any work with the Ukrainians or the Russians. On the contrary, the Mueller reports details over 100 cases in which the Russians and Trump campaign interacted. Another Trump senior campaign person got his sentence today. The Ukrainians never attacked Trump - they wrote some op eds. It's their right just like Mayor Collins, and the many republicans state, local and federal leaders who do the same. Simp.
2. Biden didn't protect his son from investigation because A). Biden's son wasn't under investigation, even if his company was; B) Biden threatened aid as part of the US and allies official policy to remove corruption in UKR, and so by doing so C) Biden was actually working to remove a known corrupt prosecutor to replace him with an honest one which would make it more likely that the company and or Hunter Biden might have been investigated...the opposite. There isn't a single indicator of anything but nepotism...and like every hillary shame charge you guys make up - if you could have found something - you desperately would have
Of course, if there was some wrong doing that we aren't aware of, two wrongs don't make a right either and always. Trump seeking personal gain for his political campaign and reelection is not OK'd by whatever Biden did or didn't do. You don't get to commit a crime just because you can pretend somebody else got away with something similar once. Even a moron can understand that...did you pick it up?
3. Obama didn't withhold funds from the Ukraine. They were given close to 600M between 2014 and 2016 including military equipment but not lethal force equipment. There was concern about making the situation worse with Russia...it had nothing to do with trying to get dirt on anybody like Trump's efforts. And in 2016 they sent millions more in lethal weapons in their final budget. Obama NEVER held up congressionally apportioned fund to the Ukraine for any reason like Trump did to get political dirt for himself on Biden. That's the facts lair.
4. There was exactly a quid pro quo...on the transcript which isn't complete, and in the numerous career civil servant (many republicans or appointed by Trump himself) who said that's exactly what was going on, and it was obvious to anybody not looking to lie to themselves like you.
5. Stupid in every way...now you want to try and pretend that anybody with an opinion is trying to influence Daines? Again, stupid and desperate even for a simp like you...but Ok...if that's influencing a jury, isn't Trump as guilty for every tweet about the impeachment and every one about his murmurs ongoing lawsuits and scandals. Likewise R Senators Graham and McConnell for declaring they were NOT planning on being fair and impartial jurors...they certainly swore to faithfully uphold their constitutional duties and I'm pretty sure there is no place in which it details...l'et the President tell you what to do during impeachment.'
6. Ah, so Trump, noted draft dodger and insulter of vets if they don't agree with him, who refused to go to a military ceremony honoring US heart in France and in the US because it was drizzling, who uses the military as a prop at every chance, even wanting a grand military parade at the cost of millions to honor himself...who said he should get a purple heart (and took another real vet's PH) for not getting VD....is AOK...but you want to start having problems with AN ACTUAL VET in MAYOR COLLINS. Just when you thought winger hypocrisy wouldn't go lower...fake johnny flies in to show you he can always sink lower.
Our Own Little Johnny Williams said "By the way really low using your military service to justify your bias and cloak it in loyalty."
Hahahaha!!! Little Johnny NEVER served himself and supports the draft dodger president who disrespected all the POWs of the war he was too much of a coward to serve in himself.
You are just a cowardly loser, Little Johnny.
Remind us wingers, if this is such and open and shut case, and in front of a republican senate majority, why won't Moscow Mitch and Co, allow Mulvaney, Pompeo, Bolton and other aides testify. Even more so because we are assured this was a 'beautiful call' that they will all back up.
Is it because of the obvious...? Under oath these men would have to tell the truth and the truth is that Obviously they all knew what Trump was doing and they are all complicit. Of course.
The American people want to know and will take stock of the sham that the right is running to keep the truth hidden. From yesterday's ABC poll:
"While the White House has prevented senior administration officials from appearing before the House committees conducting the impeachment investigation, a large 71 percent majority of Americans say the president should allow those officials to testify at a Senate trial. That includes majorities across partisan and demographic lines. Among Democrats, 79 percent say Trump should let his advisers appear before the Senate, while 64 percent of Republicans agree. Among independents, 72 percent favor their appearance. There is also sizable agreement among men and women, whites and nonwhites, and all age groups, contrary to the divisions over impeachment itself."
Make the cowardly republican Senate pay for not doing their jobs and what is right. Daines especially.
He won't.
Daines will right behind Lindsey Graham bragging about not having listened to a single bit of evidence and making sure Trump knows he made his mind up the first time Trump told him his mind was made up.
Graham complained that the transcripts weren't being released (from early hearings gathering evidence attended by both parties). He said "If you could show me that, you know, Trump actually was engaging in a quid pro quo, outside the phone call, that would be very disturbing."
The transcripts were released days later and clearly show quid pro quo from multiple sources including Sondland (Trump's own man on the ground), and that everybody knew it was a quid pro quo to get dirt on biden...Period. So what does Graham do? He just decided that he wouldn't read any of the transcript saying: he's not reading any transcripts "I've written the whole process off."
Video of Graham's hypocrisy on every aspect of this has emerged from his prosecution of Clinton in the 90s when he was in the house. He's caught on old video telling us we can impeach a president (Democrat Clinton) for just lying. On video lecturing Senators to not rush to judgement before hearing the evidence on Clinton. He even says exactly that they should completely listen to the evidence no matter if it was a republican or a democrat because it will be part of their legacy. Holy Hypocrisy Batman!
Essentially screaming about being led into the trial, and then when in wearing a diving helmet with no viewport to make sure you learn nothing. This is republicans in nutshell...NEVER INTERESTED in the constitution or the rule of law. Always an excuse to claim Trump was wronged...but not a single real defense because they know that they've put in the fix.
If you told them that Hillary, Obama or Joe Biden did it...they surely be interested in lengthy investigations with every witness compelled to tell their whole story under oath. No stone would be unturned.
They want to learn so little about this that they aren't even planning on calling witnesses in any way to defend the president...they're just admitting that they don't care about the oaths they signed, what their executive oversight is supposed to be about or why - it's just about blind loyalty and politics.
So here's what you do...make them pay. A poll came out just days ago by Fox News showing a clear majority of Americans favored impeachment for these crimes (yeah, on Fox!) and by even larger margins that they didn't believe the excuses that Trump's extortion was legal, something other presidents do or in any way ok. Another poll just days old by ABC shows a FULL 66% of REPUBLICANS want Trump's top aides to testify in the trial to make sure the truth is known. Trump doesn't, Daines doesn't , Lindsey (John McCain who?) Graham surely doesn't.
Because he's guilty and they are too by complicity. Make them pay for it and drum them out of public service like the Nixon lickspittles in congress and in public life...Call Daines today and tell his staff, if they answer - Lindsey Graham has disabled many electronic ways of contacting him - that you are watching and expect him to do his job to the state and country above his blind loyalty to Trump.
