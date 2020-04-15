Seeking your vote for U.S. Senate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With all of us sheltered in place less than three weeks to the start of voting in an important primary election, every Montanan is entitled to answers from me for these three questions:

Why are you running for the United States Senate?

I place our United States Constitution above my own well-being, personal loyalties or any political party. I have the proven capability to work with the interpersonal chemistry of a legislative caucus as I find it and the mental determination to check and balance our president as required by our constitution.

What do you hope to accomplish as a United States Senator?

Montanans have always responded to the call of duty to protect and defend our United States Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. Most recently they ask nothing in return other than a good faith effort to recover the 1,587 fellow Americans still carried as POW-MIA. According to the National League of POW-MIA Families, as of January 21, 2020, the obstacles to POW-MIA recovery are too few intelligence analysts and repeated U.S. cancellations of planned recovery operations due to decreased funding. This regrettable situation has sent negative signals of disinterest to counterpart officials in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia. I will work to increase funding for POW-MIA recovery.