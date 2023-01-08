Sean Logan: Prioritizing what the city can accomplish

Last Thursday, Jan. 5, the Independent Record reported on the City of Helena's recent "Sidewalk Summit" wherein staff presented on the current state of our municipality's sidewalk infrastructure. It was stated that less than 60% of Helena's roadways have adjacent sidewalks installed. Obviously, this expresses a significant unaddressed need that exists in our community and staff gave a variety of strategies to financially deal with this important challenge.

One of the difficulties that the City of Helena and its governing body have is that we often hear about such a serious need within our borders, but we as often discuss that specific need in isolation from all the others that exist alongside them.

In the past year or two, the Helena City Commission has heard of the challenges that our police department staff have had given the demand put on them by the 911 system. Our fire department has expressed the need for a third fire station, which we've known since at least the mid-nineties of that missing piece of our emergency response system. The fire department recently also reported more than a 14% increase in their call volume over the previous year. Our Human Resources department recently engaged a firm to conduct a study pointed toward the development of a market based pay plan to enable the City to competitively recruit and retain employees vital to delivering our services. During our most recent budget season and through the year in our deliberation over ARPA funding, we heard from the significant need across all departments in terms of capital improvements. Our water and wastewater infrastructure has over $40 million in needed improvements. Clearly, there are multimillion dollar needs in our street and sidewalk infrastructure. Increasingly, we are hearing of the affordable housing and homelessness crises that need action. Our solid waste master plan is currently underway and should yield a picture of the needs there in the near future. A consultant recently completed a commission-approved study for waste reduction initiatives which could potentially more than double residential solid waste assessments. The City of Helena has also committed to eliminating its contributions to green house gasses by 2030. This list of needs goes on and is by no means exhaustive.

Hopefully, that gives a picture of the totality of the serious needs that exist. All of these potentially come with multimillion dollar pricetags. As we look to the year ahead, we (the governing body, city staff and, as importantly, the public) must earnestly begin to prioritize what city government can accomplish. This will likely be the most important work that we all can do in 2023 and beyond. It is simply not possible to relieve all of the pressures that are being placed on the municipality. City of Helena leadership and our citizens must determine what they expect from their city government and what they can afford to pay in taxes and assessments.