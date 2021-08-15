School board disregarded concerns about mask policy

If the past 18 months since the pandemic began has taught us anything, it’s that time and time again people in positions of authority are willing to overstep their limited power in the name of “public safety.” This was on display once again at the Tuesday evening Helena school board meeting.

Despite hours of public comment opposing mask mandates, the Helena school board chose to disregard the concerns of parents and allow the superintendent to impose new mask mandates on children as young as 3 years old. The Helena school board’s own bylaws state that the district will “solicit community opinion to ensure that the ideas, interests and concerns are considered in the decision-making processes.”

Their decision to impose mask mandates despite the enormous public outcry shows that they are not interested in actually considering the "community opinion." Earlier this year the state Legislature passed House Bill 257, which made it clear that local health boards have no authority to impose new mask mandates. We are now seeing this clear overreach again as local school boards and superintendents believe they have the authority to impose these mandates.