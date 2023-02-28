Montana is a wonderful place to start a family, bring your business or settle down into retirement.

In recent years, Montana has become an increasingly attractive place for visitors and potential new residents alike. Even in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state saw over 11 million visitors, with record-setting visitation at Montana state parks in 2020.

It’s clear that interest in the Big Sky State only continues to grow, whether it’s to visit or plant roots.

Montana has reaped great benefits from increased tourism and new residents in recent years.

But for some communities, unintended negative consequences are landing on peoples’ doorsteps — one of which is an influx of short-term rentals that often lack operational and financial oversight.

Unregulated short-term rentals are popping up by the hundreds across the state, creating instability in Montana communities and, in the opinion of many, encroaching on their neighborhood and property.

The unfortunate reality is that many residents, especially senior citizens, are being confronted with a changing, unfamiliar landscape in the town or community where they expected to have stability and calm.

Residential neighborhoods now sit right next door to homes with a revolving door of strangers. Just last year, an 84-year-old Billings woman had two men enter her home unexpectedly in a suspected Airbnb scam. This shouldn’t happen to anyone, let alone Montana seniors.

Montana ranks sixth in percentage of the population that is over 65. And in 2022, 26% of people moving to Montana did so for retirement.

While the state’s population is gradually increasing in seniors, it’s also gaining out-of-state retirees looking to settle down. Unfortunately, for residents who expected to plant roots in a quiet, stable environment, things are quickly changing in many of their neighborhoods.

Montana is ripe ground for commercial investors to rapidly buy up residential homes and convert them into short-term rentals.

If this trend continues to increase at such a rapid pace in Montana, the promise of stable, affordable neighborhoods for seniors and other residents will quickly fade.

Out-of-state investor-owned vacation rentals have created new challenges and questions for Montana communities, ones that are best addressed by those most familiar with their town — local government leaders who are well-versed in the needs of their constituents.

I’m encouraged to see Bozeman, Missoula and Whitefish considering new regulations to protect against shortsighted state policy. But all that progress could easily vanish with state leaders in Helena if they believe the property rights of vacation rental owners supersede the property rights of their neighbors.

When it comes to protecting property rights, ensuring communities are safe and maintaining the integrity of Montana towns and cities, oversight of short-term rentals should remain in the hands of local leaders.

For people who have bought a home for their family or for retirement — often pouring in their life savings – they deserve to have permanent neighbors and a familiar community, not a revolving door of strangers and vacationers that come and go by the day.

Similar harmful legislation in other states, like Arizona, underscores how preemption legislation can negatively impact communities. In 2016, the Arizona Legislature passed blanket legislation that limits the ability of cities and towns to regulate short-term rentals — ultimately raising the cost to rent and increasing property insurance.

After such negative fallout from the bill, Arizona Gov. Ducey had to quickly backtrack and pass a new bill last year that returned oversight capabilities to local municipalities.

Many of these issues can be mitigated on the front end in Montana by avoiding harmful legislation like this.

To maintain safe, secure neighborhoods for lifelong Montana residents and new retirees alike, it’s crucial that local leaders — who are best equipped to deal with these issues — are able to continue doing so.