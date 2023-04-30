Helena and our surrounding towns and counties are very fortunate to have strong K-12 education systems.

The Helena Public Schools, East Helena Public Schools, Montana City, Clancy, Boulder, Townsend and Powell County all provide excellent opportunities for our kids. In addition, our community is fortunate to have a variety of private K-12 options available.

Why does this matter?

Helena and the state of Montana are facing a workforce crisis at all levels unlike anything we have seen in decades. Furthermore, Montana is experiencing an influx of new residents who are drawn to the quality of life we all appreciate. This means further pressure added to our existing challenges to ensure we have enough teachers, nurses, doctors, accountants, auto technicians, construction workers, cosmetologists, attorneys, … the list goes on.

As the two leaders of higher education in Helena, we believe the health of our school systems are essential for the greater Helena area to grow and prosper. That means ensuring our schools are properly supported, have the necessary number of teachers and support staff, and are a source of pride for us as we welcome new people to this beautiful part of Montana.

Two questions are often asked when a family is considering moving to the Helena area are: 1) Tell me about the availability of affordable housing; and 2) Tell me about the quality of your schools?

We, as the leaders of Helena College and Carroll College, hold the belief that the foundation of a prosperous community is based on the quality of K-12 educational systems that we can showcase as exemplars to other communities. As the saying goes, "A rising tide lifts all boats."

Helena is fortunate to have two outstanding colleges in Carroll College and Helena College. We are also incredibly fortunate to have an extremely successful array of Class AA, A and B school systems in our region. All of this creates an ecosystem that helps ensure a strong future for the greater Helena area.

We hope you will take time to recognize, celebrate and support our K-12 schools.

“Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” — John Dewey

To ensure a thriving educational ecosystem for the greater Helena region, our state and for the future of our nation, we urge you to take a moment to express gratitude to a teacher for their service, reflect on the importance of our local educational systems and options, and do what you can to ensure our communities continue to have robust and vibrant educational opportunities.