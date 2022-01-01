Sandra “Zan” Murray: New Year gifts for your whole life

Preparing this column for Jan. 1, it seemed obvious to write about “Beginning Anew,” a ceremonial practice in the Plum Village Zen Buddhist tradition used when relationships need a “reset,” which happens a lot when people live together.

It also can be used to renew oneself. As much of our own happiness is connected with the people around us, it is good to know ways to keep these relationships harmonious. Two good resources to learn about the practice are the books “Beginning Anew: Four Steps to Restoring Communication” by Sr. Chan Kong and “Happiness: Essential Mindfulness Practices” by Thich Nhat Hanh, or you can check the website plumvillage.org.

However, a successful Beginning Anew session requires the abilities to listen carefully and to speak lovingly. Without these skills, Beginning Anew can be insincere and potentially hurtful. The cultivation of these two skills would be a true blessing for the New Year, within or outside of a ceremony. And so my writing turns to preparing the ground in which Beginning Anew can flourish.

In Buddhist practice we honor the Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara. A Plum Village recitation says “We invoke your name, Avalokiteshvara. We aspire to learn your way... to practice listening with all our attention and open-heartedness. We will sit and listen without any prejudice. We will sit and listen without judging or reacting. We will sit and listen in order to understand. We will sit and listen so attentively that we will be able to hear what the other person is saying and also what is being left unsaid. We know that just by listening deeply we already alleviate a great deal of pain and suffering in the other person.”

When we invoke a bodhisattva, we’re not calling on a third-party, saintly being to save us; we are calling on those qualities we wish to bring forward in ourselves. Without these qualities, we find ourselves supposedly listening, when really we are planning what we are going to say. We decide in advance the value of a person’s words, because of how we perceive them. We impatiently interrupt to add our two cents or to solve their problem, or we come back at them out of anger or confusion. Have any of these kinds of listening ever helped us understand the other person?

Alternatively, have you experienced someone really listening to you, being attentive, not hurrying your words or thoughts? Have you felt understood? If you were speaking from pain, sorrow, or unhappiness, did you feel better after expressing yourself and being heard, even if no solution came forth? This is the way Avalokiteshvara listens. As Nhat Hanh says, “When we can sit quietly with a friend without saying anything, it’s as precious and important as the resting notes we need in music.”

Skillful speaking also is valued in Buddhist teachings: it is one of the steps of the Eightfold Path and a lay precept; yet many of us find it difficult. Simple guidelines are to speak the truth, softly and gently; and to avoid malicious talk, harsh words, and useless chatter.

I believe most people try to speak honestly, but we often don’t consider how we are speaking – our tone of voice, choice of words, body language. As a former school teacher, I can attest that my students listened more closely to what I was saying when I spoke in a calm, low voice than when I was shouting. Malicious talk can be avoided by not speaking about someone in their absence, which eliminates a lot of gossip. And how easy it is to use harsh words! It’s as if we think coarse language makes us look stronger – but that is not true; mostly it makes us sound like we have limited vocabulary. Thinking of useless chatter, I remember my mother describing someone “who talks just to hear themselves talk.” Nhat Hanh tells us that breath is one of the three sources of vital energy, and that when we speak too much we deplete it.

To speak skillfully, we might want to use this kind of checklist before opening our mouths: Is it true? Is it kind? Is it necessary? Is it beneficial? Does it harm anyone? Is this the right time to speak?

The abilities to listen deeply and speak lovingly spring from a well of inner silence. Most of us live in a noisy world of media, conversation, phone calls, and text messages. Even when we muffle outside voices, we babble inside our heads. Meditation can help us quiet, calm, and focus. We can hear what we say to ourselves, and learn to listen deeply and speak lovingly within. Our internal conversations influence our external interactions. Nhat Hanh’s book “Silence: The Power of Quiet in a World Full of Noise” discusses how to cultivate inner silence. He says, “Silence is essential. We need silence as much as we need air, just as much as plants need light. If our minds are crowded with words and thoughts, there is no space for us.”

The new calendar goes up on the wall, showing open pages of possibilities. Improving our capacity for listening and skill in speaking might be the change we all need, individually and globally.

Sandra (“Zan”) Murray is an ordained lay member of the Order of Interbeing established by Thich Nhat Hanh and a founding member of Flowing Mountains Sangha, an Open Way Community of Mindful Living (www.openway.org). Flowing Mountains meets weekly for meditation and programs (see website for details).

