Sandra “Zan” Murray: Examining the garden of the heart

What we take into our bodies and minds with any of our senses is like the light, water, fertilizer, compost, and mulch that we feed to our gardens; paying attention to our intake is like the hoeing, weeding, transplanting, and monitoring we provide as good gardeners. I find watching TV or movies that have a high degree of tension waters the seeds of baseline anxiety. Many of us find limiting our news input to be helpful for maintaining calm. Other activities are like prepping the soil for a beautiful garden: walking outside on the South Hills always gives me a sense of openness and peace, that all is right with the world; petting my cat soothes both of us.

I’m sure that you have found, as I have, that what we send out to the world is what we get back. If I’m in an agitated state of mind, I tend to get into angry conversations or at least nit-picking ones. If I’m in a happier state, I’m more tolerant, generous, and grateful. I can choose to grow the garden of myself that I want to inhabit, and part of the work of that choice is what I take in through my senses. In Buddhist psychology, our mind is also a sense organ, so what I think is also part of what I take into my consciousness, as well as what I see, hear, smell, taste, and touch.