Sandra “Zan” Murray: Examining the garden of the heart

With a late start because of May snow, our garden still hung on into October – the chard and peas kept producing. We’ve harvested potatoes, beans, zucchini, tomatoes, and kale. All were started from seeds (or seed potatoes). We prepared the ground by adding compost and turning over the soil.
Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh often speaks of the garden of the heart. In his book "UNDERSTANDING OUR MIND," he gives an erudite, yet accessible, detailed explanation of the Abhidharma, the Buddha’s teachings on the mind. The Abhidharma says our minds have a storehouse of “seeds”: seeds of kindness and cruelty, peace and violence, anger and acceptance, fear and love, greed and generosity. Some seeds are inherent in us individually, some are planted by our culture and society, some by our biology. But we are not passive recipients – we can actively nurture some seeds and let others lie dormant, we can be good gardeners of ourselves.
How do we cultivate the seeds we wish to grow strong and fruitful? By our thoughts, words, and actions. The first chapter of the Dhammapada (a collection of the short sayings of the Buddha) says:
“All experience is preceded by the mind/Led by mind/Made by mind. Speak or act with a corrupted mind/And suffering follows/As the wagon wheel follows the hoof of the ox...
“...Speak or act with a peaceful mind/And happiness follows/ Like a never-departing shadow.”
(Gil Fronsdal trans.)
Our thoughts precede our speech, and action arises from a thought. When we pay attention to what we are thinking, and give care to what we seeds we sow and grow in our minds, we can be more assured of a life that benefits ourselves and others. One of the purposes of mindfulness meditation is learning to pay attention to our thoughts, so we can spot trouble coming and nip it in the bud, or nourish the beneficial ones. It’s easier to nurture the positive seeds than pull out full-grown weeds.
Often our Buddhist practice in the western world starts with some form of meditation, but in other cultures it might start with accepting the precepts (guidelines for ethical living). Reciprocity is active – when we act in a caring, compassionate manner, we strengthen our mind in that direction. So whether we start with a positive thought, or make a commitment to follow a good path, the feedback loop is engaged.
Buddhist precepts are similar to those of other world religions: refrain from killing, stealing, harmful speech, harmful sexual action, and alcohol/recreational drugs. The Plum Village tradition established by Nhat Hanh elaborates on these precepts as mindfulness trainings, areas of life in which to pay attention. The fifth mindfulness training is renamed “Nourishment and Healing” and expands the content of what we consume: “... I am committed to cultivating good health, both physical and mental...by practicing mindful eating, drinking, and consuming... I am determined not to gamble, or to use alcohol, drugs, or any other products which contain toxins, such as certain websites, electronic games, TV programs, films, magazines, books, and conversations. I will practice coming back to the present moment to be in touch with the refreshing, healing and nourishing elements in me and around me, not letting regrets and sorrow drag me back into the past nor letting anxieties, fear, or craving pull me out of the present moment. I am determined not to try to cover up loneliness, anxiety, or other suffering by losing myself in consumption...”
What we take into our bodies and minds with any of our senses is like the light, water, fertilizer, compost, and mulch that we feed to our gardens; paying attention to our intake is like the hoeing, weeding, transplanting, and monitoring we provide as good gardeners. I find watching TV or movies that have a high degree of tension waters the seeds of baseline anxiety. Many of us find limiting our news input to be helpful for maintaining calm. Other activities are like prepping the soil for a beautiful garden: walking outside on the South Hills always gives me a sense of openness and peace, that all is right with the world; petting my cat soothes both of us.
I’m sure that you have found, as I have, that what we send out to the world is what we get back. If I’m in an agitated state of mind, I tend to get into angry conversations or at least nit-picking ones. If I’m in a happier state, I’m more tolerant, generous, and grateful. I can choose to grow the garden of myself that I want to inhabit, and part of the work of that choice is what I take in through my senses. In Buddhist psychology, our mind is also a sense organ, so what I think is also part of what I take into my consciousness, as well as what I see, hear, smell, taste, and touch.
As any experienced gardener knows, crops do not mature at the same time. We all know that spring is the season for strawberries; melons come later in the summer; and apples in the fall. The fruits of our spiritual practice likewise mature at different times. A spiritual harvest is ongoing and season-less, however. The fruits continually ripen and never are finished, an unending harvest of kindness and compassion, peace and wisdom, goodwill and wholeness.