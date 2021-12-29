Saints come marching into 2022

On Dec. 8, 2021, Carroll Professor of English, Dr. Debra Bernardi invited me to sit in on her students’ presentation of a digital critical edition of a short story, “The World’s Champion Ball Bouncer,” by Patricia Highsmith. The students researched and produced a critical review of Highsmith and her work, including examining the historical events of the period (mid 20th century) as well as providing contemporary critical responses to Highsmith.

Little did Dr. Bernardi and her students know that they created one of the high points of this autumn semester for me. It was the chance to sit in a classroom and be a part of meaningful student presentations and to witness an example of the incredible efforts of our faculty and staff to ensure our students are receiving the highest quality of in-person learning. Dr. Bernardi’s students were impressive, and her class was a wonderful model of the importance of Carroll’s foundation in the liberal arts.

Salute to 2021

As 2021 comes to a close, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our faculty and staff for their unwavering dedication and service to our students and our college. The Carroll community has risen to the various challenges the pandemic presented with grace and good will.

This semester began with all the textbooks on order for the fall classes delayed in Salt Lake City by delivery and supply chain issues. No one could assure us that our students would get the hard copy books on time to begin the semester. To save the day, our facilities staff volunteered to fire up a Carroll truck and make an overnight run to Salt Lake to collect the books and ensure our students would have the materials needed to begin classes. That was the first of many diving saves that kept this semester running as near-normal as possible – but there are many terrific accomplishments to reflect on this year.

• Carroll was selected the #1 Regional College in the West for a record-setting 11th consecutive year. (Princeton University is the only other institution in the nation to last 11 years as the top school in their category.)

• Carroll welcomed our first cohort of students for our new post-baccalaureate and graduate programs – Accelerated Nursing and Master of Social Work.

• Humanities faculty organized an outstanding in-person Literary Festival, sharing written and verbal arts in a variety of forms.

• Carroll students presented their research in chemistry, biology, and biochemistry/molecular biology at the 30th annual Murdock College Science Research Conference in Vancouver, WA.

• The Talking Saints speech and debate team participated in close to a dozen online tournaments this semester culminating in over 50 awards and will continue with championship tournaments next semester.

• Nine of the current 13 Diocese of Helena seminarians are Carroll graduates.

• Both the women’s and men’s cross-country teams won the Frontier Conference Championship and both qualified for the NAIA National Championship Meet.

• Volleyball competed in the Frontier Conference Championship.

• Both the women’s and men’s basketball teams are currently ranked in the top five teams in the nation.

• Tom Robitaille, Carroll linebacker, was honored in the statewide Campus Compact “Athletes in Service” award ceremony at the Griz-Cat game for his work in the community; Tom is continuing to medical school next fall and may have the fortunate challenge of choosing among three different schools.

• The annual Founders Gala raised close to $700,000 for student scholarships from generous donors.

A look to 2022

All of us at Carroll are grateful for the incredible support we receive from Helena and Montana. As we begin the new year, here are key initiatives we are working on:

• Continuing our planning with St. Peter’s Health on the “Healthy Village” concept which, if approved by both boards this spring, would result in the construction of a new holistic clinic and educational space on the Carroll campus by 2024 focused on serving the Helena community and expanding Carroll’s allied health educational programming.

• Expansion of Carroll’s impact and enrollment. This fall, we launched a goal to grow Carroll’s full-time enrollment by 270 additional students by the year 2027. This will include undergraduate, post-baccalaureate, and graduate students.

• Support our people on campus through an examination of compensation and enhancement of services for both employees and students.

• Enhance the college’s foundation in the humanities and the liberal arts.

• Enhance and grow our engagement, service, and support for the Helena community and Montana through new opportunities for service, events, internships, and student employment within our community.

• Have a front row seat in community conversations to be a part of the solutions for our region’s continued workforce challenges. We are proud that over 70% of Carroll’s graduates are working in Montana five years after graduation.

I would like to conclude by thanking our faculty, staff, and students for their incredible accomplishments over this past year. Additionally, I would like to thank our friends and partners in the Helena community and elsewhere in Montana for all they have done to support Carroll and create mutually beneficial partnerships.

The future is bright for Carroll, and we look forward to this next year and to the next one hundred years after that! Happy New Year and blessings for a bright and beautiful future.

John E. Cech, Ph.D. is President of Carroll College.

