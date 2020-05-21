Safeguarding public health while opening Yellowstone Park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The National Park Service’s decision to begin re-opening Yellowstone National Park brings with it economic opportunity, along with significant risks to public health. Balancing those risks and opportunities will be a major challenge for our region during the summer of 2020.

This week’s re-opening of Yellowstone on the Wyoming sides of the park will put pressure to swing the gates in Montana at West Yellowstone, Gardiner and Cooke City. The awakening of the park will bring tens of thousands of visitors from all over the U.S. and international destinations. (The park attracts as many as 4 million people from all points of the globe in a typical non-pandemic year.) Those visitors will spend money in hotels, restaurants, and gift shops, and some are also likely arrive carrying the virus that causes COVID-19.

The risks and rewards of re-opening are magnified in West Yellowstone, traditionally the busiest entrance to the park and also one of the most remote with limited healthcare services. The population of West Yellowstone grows exponentially in the summer, from a remote town of roughly 1,300 year-round residents to a bustling tourist hub with up to 15,000 people during high season. Even during non-pandemic times, the single health care clinic in West Yellowstone can, at times, be challenged to meet community needs during high season.