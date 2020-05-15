Rosendale will keep America great

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With Nancy Pelosi acting as obstructionist-in-chief in Washington, we need to make sure our lone representative in Congress is a conservative fighter who will stand with President Trump and will fight tooth-and-nail to bolster our economy and advance his America-first agenda.

Luckily, we don’t have to guess which candidate that will be – President Trump has already told us. Matt Rosendale is the only candidate for Montana’s Congressional seat who has been endorsed by President Trump.

Matt will fight alongside President Trump to stem the rising tide of socialism and preserve our American, and our Montana, way of life. He will stand strong against socialized medicine, AOC’s green new deal, amnesty for illegals, abortion-on-demand, and firearm confiscation.

Matt Rosendale has focused his campaign on the traditional American values of faith, family, and freedom. I’ve known Matt a long time, and I can tell you with certainty that he’ll fight with everything he’s got to keep the America we know and love for our children and our grandchildren.

That’s why I’m supporting Matt Rosendale for U.S. Congress, and I encourage you all to support him when you return your ballot for the June 2nd Primary.

Rep. Mark Noland, R-Bigfork, represents House District 10 in the Montana Legislature.

