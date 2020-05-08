Rosendale will bring fiscal discipline to Congress

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

So many politicians say they will cut spending and reign in out-of-control government bureaucracy. Matt Rosendale is a proven economic conservative who has actually done it.

Matt has a record of reducing spending in the legislature and the Auditors Office. As our State Auditor, Matt cut operating expenses by 23% and eliminated vacant bureaucratic positions. What’s more, Matt has refused a taxpayer-funded pay raise every single time.

How many politicians have you known that would refuse a taxpayer-funded pay raise? Matt has, because he’s not a politician—he’s a Montanan and he knows that our tax dollars are better spent by us than the government.

We need a Congressman who is willing to talk about the fiscal situation we are in – and has the will to fix it. The federal deficit has ballooned to unsustainable levels and our national debt is closing in on $25 trillion.

With a proven track record of results as a successful businessman and policymaker, Matt Rosendale understands the need to make budgets balance and how to make difficult decisions on what to cut.