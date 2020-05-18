Rosendale gets results for Montana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Matt Rosendale has spent his time in public service getting results for Montanans. Bringing a businessman’s energy to government, Rosendale has racked up an impressive list of accomplishments for Montana families and businesses, and he deserves our recognition and our support.

In the state Legislature, Rosendale was a watchdog for Montana taxpayers, eliminating wasteful spending, rolling back government red tape, protecting our Second Amendment and defending the sanctity of life.

As our state auditor, Rosendale has expanded access to health care, reduced health insurance premiums, and taken on the pharmaceutical middlemen to reduce the cost of prescription medicine. He’s done that, all while protecting the most vulnerable Montanans, especially those with pre-existing conditions.

As a member of the State Land Board, Rosendale has been a champion for our public lands. The federal government has been systematically closing down access to public land, and Rosendale is just the person we need in Congress to open our public lands back up. During his tenure on the Land Board he has expanded access to over 45,000 acres of previously inaccessible public land, opening them to all Montanans for hunting, fishing and other recreational activities.