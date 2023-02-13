When Franklin Roosevelt was inaugurated in 1933, he said: “ The only thing we have to fear, is fear itself.” He returned to that theme in his 1940 State of the Union address where he outlined his goals for the Four Freedoms, one being Freedom from Fear.

Fear is a fundamental emotion. It is one of the most destructive of all emotions. Too often the response is irrational, illogical and excessive. Plus fear is used to manipulate others, to distract attention from more pressing, critical problems. Fear most often is used to acquire power or motivate others because of the fear one group may lose power.

The Montana Republican Party is completely wrapped up in a fear campaign. It started during the election cycle when Republican candidates started running on the theme of “ working to preserve Montana’s way of life.” Ever hear a definition of that term? Of course not, it is a disguised dog whistle for pushing back against change, for trying to preserve power for male, white, conservative Christian fundamentalists.

This fear campaign is running the 2023 Session. Now there is a bill saying that the Constitutional Right of Privacy does not include a woman’s right to choose, a fear of choice. If a woman’s choice is beyond a privacy right, then likely there is no right of privacy at all.

The list goes on. The Rs are afraid of wolves. Now we see that fear is broader and they are gunning for grizzly bears, urging that they be delisted and killed.

They are definitely afraid of all issues dealing with human sexuality. Last session they demonstrated their fear of the transsexuals in society; now they have shown they are also fearful of any teaching about human sexuality. The way of dealing with some of these fears, sexuality and discrimination is simple, just don’t talk about it. Ignorance avoids confronting unacceptable realities. Or threatening criminal sanctions for showing books with any reference to sex to children.

We will see the fear of immigrants, tying them to the influx of drugs into Montana. I would expect that we will see support for building a southern border wall even though the southern border is more then 1,500 miles from Montana. We will again see concern of critical race theory and its companion piece, replacement theory. Fear of facts and fear of our history of racial discriminatory actions and policies.

Threading throughout all of these fears are some commonalities. A fear of science. Much of what has been proposed by the Legislature has already been rejected by science. The fear of racial minorities. This surfaced with a suggestion from leadership that it was time the Montana Legislature interject itself into treaty obligations between the federal and tribal governments.

Of course there are the traditional fears of the Republicans, the fear of big government and the fear of excessive taxes, especially on the wealthy. Big government is one thing, an all intrusive government, telling people what they can and can’t do with their bodies is yet another. The Republicans are more than happy to be involved in people’s lives, bedrooms and doctors offices as they pry into aspects of everyone’s lives. We will see an intrusion into end of life decisions, with the Legislature telling those who are terminally ill what suffering they will be mandated to endure.

And finally crime. There is a fear of crime and the response will be to impose more severe sentences, designed to punish and not rehabilitate. We will likely see a downsizing of Warm Springs and the encouragement of community mental health facilities, with little financial support from the state and an increase in the size of the state prison as treatment moves to incarceration.

Fear. The central premise of the Republican Legislature. The fear of losing power and of confronting realities of a changing demographics and new and uncertain world.

We have everything to fear, especially fear itself.