Joan of Arc was a martyr, created by the English, burned at the stake. She had been a tenacious warrior when alive.

As a martyr she became invincible. Using her image and her martyrdom France pushed the English completely out of the country, became independent. Joan of Arc became a patron saint of France.

Martyrs matter.

Now it is Montana’s chance to see if time has altered these truths about martyrs. Recently in Tennessee, the Legislature expelled two Afro-American young men for speaking out about gun violence. This made them heroes, getting them an audience with the president.

Making an individual a martyr is not a good plan to try to silence a person, to try to silence an idea.

Martyrs do not just happen. They have to be made by those in power. Once made, often martyrs destroy the power of the institution which created them. Underlying the creation of a martyr is a just cause, often provided by those in power. There is an excessive reaction to an event.

Martyrs don’t have to be courageous. As events evolve the individual gets trapped by the circumstances. Not offered any reasonable way to resolve the conflict, things spin out of control. Those in power overreact. The fuse gets lit, the explosion occurs. A martyr is born.

We are watching the Montana Legislature working at creating a martyr. We will see it end, likely not as the supermajority Republican House members expect. The Montana Legislature has conducted a war against the LGBTQIA community, especially the trans community. Proposing legislation to deny them rights, to strip away essential medical services, especially for young trans children and their families, developing a definition of sex which legally denies recognition of trans individuals as persons. The repeated testimony from experts is that this might cause some to contemplate suicide. Death can occur when individuals believe they have been dehumanized and grossly discriminated against.

One member of this community is Rep. Zooey Zephyr from Missoula, a first term representative. She is Montana’s first trans legislator. During hearings, witnesses repeatedly demeaned and misnamed the trans community, using ugly and despicable names to condemn them. When asked, committee chairs repeatedly denied other legislators’ objections to the language used, excusing the demeaning language as the opinions of the witnesses or of other legislators.

The scene was set. On the floor of the House, during a debate on one of the many anti-trans bills, knowing that pediatricians had warned about the potential of pushing vulnerable children toward suicide, Rep. Zephyr said that as they prayed, might it be that they would see the red blood of those innocent children on their hands. A bit of shaming, not as extreme as some of the statements allowed in committee nor any breach of decorum since it contained a very truthful warning of what they were about to do.

But the Freedom Caucus moved to block this free speech. The supermajority agreed and Rep. Zephyr’s microphone was silenced. The speaker of the House demanded Rep. Zephyr apologize. She refused, noting that what she had said was accurate, the legislation under consideration was likely to cause a death of some vulnerable minor. People rallied in support of Zooey Zephyr and the trans community, in support of First Amendment, free speech rights. After a rally on the Capitol steps, the supporters moved inside, filled the House gallery and said out loud what most Montanans believed: “Let her speak!” The gallery was cleared by police, some were arrested and Zooey Zephyr saluted them, holding up her non-functioning microphone.

Zooey Zephyr has been banished from the floor of the Legislature. She can still vote remotely. Otherwise she has been banned from her legislative responsibilities.

This story has gone viral. Now Zooey Zephyr and what occurred in Montana has been shown to the nation as another example of the extreme, excessive, authoritarian nature of the Republican Party. National papers, radio and television have covered the story and Rep. Zephyr is another face of a victim of extremism.

The supermajority of Republicans has made a martyr. Now they will have to live with the consequences of their action.