It’s not easy being green, the opening line of a song, sung by a frog, Kermit.

These words are etched in most peoples’ memory. Kermit was not singing about discrimination but lamenting that he was green, blending into just about everything, not being exceptional, as a different color would be. The song continues and Kermit realizes that perhaps green is not so bad. The color symbolizes spring and growth.

Yet, the first line is the one which we all should think about. Being green for a frog is not a choice, it is a color given to some frogs by nature. They have to live with it; there is no option to undo the color and get another one. Too often this also is the story of those discriminated against.

Years ago, some thought that a left-handed person was evil, that using the left hand as the dominate hand was improper. In some societies, children were forced to write with their right hand. We have gotten over this fixation with those born with left hand dominance. Society has come to recognize that there are lots of left handed people, about 9% of our population.

There are others in our society who can lament like Kermit, finding that it is not easy being ***. Fill in the blanks.

Three that stand out: Not easy being homosexual; not easy being mentally ill; not easy being transsexual. If only, is that not the lament. For years society forced those in these categories to try to blend into the background of society, forcing them to deny their genuine self, who they actually were.

It took the civil rights movement, addressing the struggles of our Afro-American community members seeking equal treatment, asking not so much as a hand up but just for society to get its foot off of their necks, that we started opening up our society. Full equal rights for minorities, black, brown, red and yellow forced society to acknowledge the wrongs committed in the name of our nation. We still struggle mightily and while the arch of progress bends towards justice, even today we recognize how long the arch is and how much more work we still have toward achieving justice; we are still close to the starting line.

Gradual progress is being made in the area of race relations, often steps moving forward are undone by steps moving back. Yet there are others in our society who continue to be exposed to overt and wrongful discrimination.

Our current Legislature is working to discriminate against the LGBTQIA+ community and against those who suffer from mental illness.

Look at just a few examples. For those whose journey is to come out, to announce to the world that their inner self does not align with their outer shell, these human beings and their families are being denied medical treatment which responds to their sexual dysphoria. Indeed, the Legislature is proposing legislation saying that medical providers can refuse treatment to segments of our society based upon the medical providers ethical, moral or religious beliefs, if the lives of their patients differ from those beliefs. And in addition, those transitioning from one gender to another, can still be called by their “ dead” or former names or former sexual identity markers, which is just a way of legalizing bullying and shaming.

For the mentally ill, the discrimination is virtually the same although by different means. Instead of allowing physicians and other medical professionals to deprive the mentally ill treatment on the basis of personal ethical, moral or religious beliefs, the state is doing the work for them, by underfunding services and in areas defined as treatment deserts, most of eastern Montana, by refusing to extend services to this area at all.

We are left with this fundamental question. Are any of these characteristics choices? Does someone choose to be gay or a lesbian? Does anyone choose to be mentally ill, to be bi-polar or schizophrenic?

Does anyone choose to be a transgender individual, someone whose sexual orientation is different from that of the majority?

Does anyone choose to be green?

It’s not easy.